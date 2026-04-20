Ballydoyle Classic pecking order unclear but everything points to more Derby glory for Aidan O'Brien

Conclusive answers were in short supply after the Classic trials at Newmarket and Newbury last week, but while both Guineas remain in a state of flux, perhaps Sandown's bet365 Classic Trial on Friday can shed some much-needed light on the Derby.

Aidan O'Brien won the race for only the second time when Swagman (who?) obliged 12 months ago and it is fair to say the Group 3 contest has tended to fall way down the Ballydoyle pecking order as a trial.

From vague memory, Swagman was never in serious contention for the Betfred Derby and clearly had his issues after Sandown. It took until the Prix Foy in September before he was seen in action again and he was comprehensively beaten in the Prix Dollar on his only other start.