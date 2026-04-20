- More
Ballydoyle Classic pecking order unclear but everything points to more Derby glory for Aidan O'Brien
Conclusive answers were in short supply after the Classic trials at Newmarket and Newbury last week, but while both Guineas remain in a state of flux, perhaps Sandown's bet365 Classic Trial on Friday can shed some much-needed light on the Derby.
Aidan O'Brien won the race for only the second time when Swagman (who?) obliged 12 months ago and it is fair to say the Group 3 contest has tended to fall way down the Ballydoyle pecking order as a trial.
From vague memory, Swagman was never in serious contention for the Betfred Derby and clearly had his issues after Sandown. It took until the Prix Foy in September before he was seen in action again and he was comprehensively beaten in the Prix Dollar on his only other start.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inLewis Porteous
Last updated
- Dan Skelton might be setting the pace but the chasing pack are doing their bit to lift the fortunes of British jump racing
- I think I've worked out Constitution Hill's next jockey - but it would take some bottle to ride him in the Champion Hurdle
- Shareholders’ profits over racing’s interests - racecourses need to look in the mirror before they do the sport real damage
- Kempton novice stakes could be as good as any race to get Constitution Hill back on track
- We can't afford another Cheltenham Festival horror show - it's time to abolish standing starts now
- Dan Skelton might be setting the pace but the chasing pack are doing their bit to lift the fortunes of British jump racing
- I think I've worked out Constitution Hill's next jockey - but it would take some bottle to ride him in the Champion Hurdle
- Shareholders’ profits over racing’s interests - racecourses need to look in the mirror before they do the sport real damage
- Kempton novice stakes could be as good as any race to get Constitution Hill back on track
- We can't afford another Cheltenham Festival horror show - it's time to abolish standing starts now