Dan Skelton might be setting the pace but the chasing pack are doing their bit to lift the fortunes of British jump racing

Dan Skelton might be away and gone in the British jumps trainers' championship but competition for the places has never been hotter.

Already five trainers have amassed more than £1 million in prize-money, and Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson have company in the battle to finish in the first three this season.

We may well be on the cusp of Skelton dominating the title race in a way Nicholls, Martin Pipe and Fred Winter have in the past, but that shouldn't detract from the growing strength in depth at the upper end of British jump racing.