Opinion
premium

Dan Skelton might be setting the pace but the chasing pack are doing their bit to lift the fortunes of British jump racing

Lewis Porteous welcomes the healthy competition at the top of the trainers' table

Ben Pauling after Mambonumberfive's win in the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton
Ben Pauling: has the firepower to emerge from the chasing packCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Dan Skelton might be away and gone in the British jumps trainers' championship but competition for the places has never been hotter.

Already five trainers have amassed more than £1 million in prize-money, and Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson have company in the battle to finish in the first three this season.

We may well be on the cusp of Skelton dominating the title race in a way Nicholls, Martin Pipe and Fred Winter have in the past, but that shouldn't detract from the growing strength in depth at the upper end of British jump racing. 

