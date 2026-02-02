- More
Dan Skelton might be setting the pace but the chasing pack are doing their bit to lift the fortunes of British jump racing
Lewis Porteous welcomes the healthy competition at the top of the trainers' table
Dan Skelton might be away and gone in the British jumps trainers' championship but competition for the places has never been hotter.
Already five trainers have amassed more than £1 million in prize-money, and Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson have company in the battle to finish in the first three this season.
We may well be on the cusp of Skelton dominating the title race in a way Nicholls, Martin Pipe and Fred Winter have in the past, but that shouldn't detract from the growing strength in depth at the upper end of British jump racing.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inLewis Porteous
Last updated
- I think I've worked out Constitution Hill's next jockey - but it would take some bottle to ride him in the Champion Hurdle
- Shareholders’ profits over racing’s interests - racecourses need to look in the mirror before they do the sport real damage
- Kempton novice stakes could be as good as any race to get Constitution Hill back on track
- We can't afford another Cheltenham Festival horror show - it's time to abolish standing starts now
- British jumps trainers are up against it - but their ambition points to brighter days ahead
- I think I've worked out Constitution Hill's next jockey - but it would take some bottle to ride him in the Champion Hurdle
- Shareholders’ profits over racing’s interests - racecourses need to look in the mirror before they do the sport real damage
- Kempton novice stakes could be as good as any race to get Constitution Hill back on track
- We can't afford another Cheltenham Festival horror show - it's time to abolish standing starts now
- British jumps trainers are up against it - but their ambition points to brighter days ahead