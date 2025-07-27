- More
Better late than never - this year's Sussex Stakes has the potential to deliver a fitting duel on the Downs
Gimmicks rarely go down well in racing but whoever came up with the 'Duel on the Downs' catchline to promote the 2011 Sussex Stakes did far better than most.
Frankel v Canford Cliffs at Glorious Goodwood came not long after Kauto Star v Denman at Cheltenham and looked every bit as exciting on paper. It certainly piqued my interest as I headed to Goodwood hoping to witness a contest worthy of its place in racing folklore.
I was standing with the late Alastair Down in the stands as they headed to post and, while he was disappointed only four runners had shown up, even the great man was looking forward to a potential clash of the titans.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inAnother View
Last updated
- Fifty years since Grundy v Bustino was hailed 'the race of the century' - but was it really all it's cracked up to be?
- The King George-winning freelancer set to benefit from David Probert's Hong Kong switch
- Jim Goldie's remarkable landmarks keep rolling in - and let's hope he keeps sticking it to the elite
- Ready for time to stop again? Field Of Gold and racing's greatest 'wow' moments
- Wathnan Racing have shown they can deliver at Royal Ascot - but now can they prove they aren't one-trick ponies?
- Fifty years since Grundy v Bustino was hailed 'the race of the century' - but was it really all it's cracked up to be?
- The King George-winning freelancer set to benefit from David Probert's Hong Kong switch
- Jim Goldie's remarkable landmarks keep rolling in - and let's hope he keeps sticking it to the elite
- Ready for time to stop again? Field Of Gold and racing's greatest 'wow' moments
- Wathnan Racing have shown they can deliver at Royal Ascot - but now can they prove they aren't one-trick ponies?