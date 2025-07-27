Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Better late than never - this year's Sussex Stakes has the potential to deliver a fitting duel on the Downs

The duel that never was: Frankel powers to victory as Canford Cliffs tolis on the far rail
The duel that never was: Frankel powers to victory as Canford Cliffs tolis on the far railCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Gimmicks rarely go down well in racing but whoever came up with the 'Duel on the Downs' catchline to promote the 2011 Sussex Stakes did far better than most. 

Frankel v Canford Cliffs at Glorious Goodwood came not long after Kauto Star v Denman at Cheltenham and looked every bit as exciting on paper. It certainly piqued my interest as I headed to Goodwood hoping to witness a contest worthy of its place in racing folklore. 

I was standing with the late Alastair Down in the stands as they headed to post and, while he was disappointed only four runners had shown up, even the great man was looking forward to a potential clash of the titans.

