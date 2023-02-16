'This place is the new kid on the block' - legendary rider Doug Whyte breaking new ground as a trainer in Qatar

This year's HH The Amir Sword Festival in Qatar has finally come out of the financial shackles imposed on it by the recent staging of the 2022 World Cup in the territory, and this could be just the start of things to come.

The 100-mile peninsula, which was the richest country in the world only a decade ago, is still a leading exporter of liquified natural gas and is now upping its game in order to hold its own against near neighbours and competitors UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The three-day festival has already attracted many new faces to the Al Rayyan racetrack, most of whom have been lured by the $10m prize pot which could well increase again in 2024.