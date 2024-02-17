'I got things my own way and he really showed up' - Rebel's Romance proves his class with stunning Amir Trophy win

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Rebel’s Romance delivered a stunning front-running performance worth shouting about when victorious in the $2.5 million HH The Amir Trophy for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby.

The six-year-old, who recorded five consecutive races in 2022, when successful in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, continued his return to the top when providing connections with another big-race victory in the Middle East.

Even champion jockey William Buick was amazed at the impressive nature of Rebel’s Romance’s performance. He said: "I managed to get things my own way and he enjoyed it.

"When he got to the front he wasn't going to get caught. He was very good and really showed up – it was a great result for everyone.

"He’s a Breeders' Cup winner and went through that season almost unbeaten. He looked great beforehand and the concern we had was his draw in ten, but Charlie was keen to go forward and he got to the front easily and relaxed."

Buick flew in from Britain for four rides, and added: "It's a well-renowned race now and Qatar puts on a great meeting. The Japanese came with quality horses on paper, so we looked at it and thought Rebel's Romance would have to be at his best to be competitive."

Brave success for Britain

A strong Middleham Park Racing team travelled to the Middle East in their numbers and were rewarded when Brave Emperor landed the opening Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Cup.

Trained by Archie Watson, the four-year-old led for most of the contest under Luke Morris and held off the late challenge from Aidan O’Brien’s Cairo.

Brave Emperor beats Cairo in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Tom Palin, representing the racing operation, said: "Everyone adores him, he's a credit to the team and I'm running out of superlatives to describe him. I love the word dude, you send him anywhere in the world and he still runs his race – he's such a hero.

"I thought Cairo was going to come and have a big say, but Luke absolutely nailed that."

There was drama before the race when the Wathnan-owned He’s A Monster was scratched after breaking from the stalls and crashing through the fence.

Palin added: "He's A Monster coming out slightly changed our plan because he was going to be our pace angle, but Luke adapted perfectly. You need a willing partner and there's nobody better than Brave Emperor, who nailed the kick and had it won a long way out."

Proud father

Jamie Osborne could hardly contain his joy after watching daughter Saffie score in the Dukhan Sprint with Emaraaty Ana .

The Group 1-winning eight-year-old, who was bought by Ian and Claire Barratt in October last year, was making his second start for the yard since joining from Kevin Ryan.

It is the second time in as many days that Osborne was winning for her father, as she became the first female rider to register success in Meydan on Friday with Ouzo, and the trainer was full of praise for his daughter.

"She spent most of her life being a liability and at last it appears like she’s proving to be an asset," he said.

Jamie Osborne, Saffie Osborne, Georgia King and Katie O'Sullivan after winning the Dukhan Sprint on Emaraaty Ana Credit: Edward Whitaker

Reflecting on Emaraaty Ana’s win, he added: "We learned a lot about him after his first run at Meydan. This was only his second start for us, but it looked like the kind of set-up that would work for him and thankfully we were right.

"I need to thank Ian and Claire, who have bought into this concept of having nice horses out here and finding the highest quality ones we can to go to nice places with."

Triple Crown

History was made in the HH The Amir Sword, the feature race for Arabian horses, as Al Ghadeer completed the illustrious Doha Triple Crown having already won the Qatar International Stakes and Qatar Arabian World Cup at Goodwood and Longchamp respectively.

