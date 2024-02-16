Ryan Moore and Christophe Soumillon among star names taking part at burgeoning Amir Sword Festival on Saturday

The main event of Al Rayyan’s lucrative three-day HH Amir Sword Festival takes centre stage in Doha on Saturday, with Ryan Moore, Christophe Soumillon and Joao Moreira just three of the star names taking part, alongside a host of runners from Britain and Ireland.

Racing in the Middle East continues to be well supported by international connections, with Saturday's $6.8 million eight-race card attracting 102 declarations from eight different jurisdictions.

The meeting has attracted British-trained Breeders' Cup winners Mischief Magic and Rebel's Romance , underlining how Qatar is attracting an increasingly high calibre of European horses as part of a coordinated Middle Eastern programme alongside the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.