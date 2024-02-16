Ryan Moore and Christophe Soumillon among star names taking part at burgeoning Amir Sword Festival on Saturday
The main event of Al Rayyan’s lucrative three-day HH Amir Sword Festival takes centre stage in Doha on Saturday, with Ryan Moore, Christophe Soumillon and Joao Moreira just three of the star names taking part, alongside a host of runners from Britain and Ireland.
Racing in the Middle East continues to be well supported by international connections, with Saturday's $6.8 million eight-race card attracting 102 declarations from eight different jurisdictions.
The meeting has attracted British-trained Breeders' Cup winners Mischief Magic and Rebel's Romance, underlining how Qatar is attracting an increasingly high calibre of European horses as part of a coordinated Middle Eastern programme alongside the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Published on 16 February 2024inQatar
Last updated 17:30, 16 February 2024
- 'It's something we do with horses of this quality' - Jamie Osborne prepares for first Qatar runner with Emaraaty Ana
- Giants of the Flat chasing $2.5 million Qatari riches with Gosdens hopeful they hold the key
- Shadwell star Israr returning to the Middle East for Qatar's valuable Amir Sword Festival next weekend
- 'This place is the new kid on the block' - legendary rider Doug Whyte breaking new ground as a trainer in Qatar
- 'If Stone Age wins it'd be like a dream' - David Milnes sees excitement build for Qatar's big weekend
