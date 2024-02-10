Shadwell star Israr returning to the Middle East for Qatar's valuable Amir Sword Festival next weekend

Israr will bid to go one better in the Middle East when lining up in Saturday's $2.5 million HH The Amir Trophy, the thoroughbred highlight of the Amir Sword Festival at Al Rayyan racecourse in Qatar.

The five-year-old, who was last seen finishing second in the Group 2 International Trophy in Bahrain in November, will be joined in Doha by his John and Thady Gosden-trained stablemate Orne , who is booked for the $400,000 Al Rayyan Mile on the same card.

A former handicapper, Israr progressed into a black-type performer last season and after placed efforts in Listed and Group 3 company he enjoyed his finest hour when overcoming Derby winner Adayar in the Group 2 Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket in July.

The son of Muhaarar went on to finish a fine second in the Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot under a 5lb penalty and most recently had some fancied rivals behind him when chasing home fellow British raider Spirit Dancer in Bahrain.

Israr (right): saw off Adayar to win the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket last season Credit: Edward Whitaker

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to owners Shadwell Estates, said: "Israr worked well on the Cambridge Road Polytrack last week and John and Thady were happy with him. It will probably be quick ground in Qatar, which he enjoys, as he showed when second on a similar surface in Bahrain. He's in good shape."

Jim Crowley is expected to make the short flight from Dubai to partner Israr, while Orne will be ridden by Robert Havlin, who won the Group 3 Horris Hill Stakes on him at Newmarket in November.

Israr is due to face 2023 winner Russian Emperor , trained by Doug Whyte in Hong Kong, in the Amir Trophy as well as possibly Goldophin's Rebel's Romance for last year's runner-up trainer Charlie Appleby. Aidan O'Brien, who was represented by Stone Age and Broome a year ago, has Group 2 winner Point Lonsdale among his entries for the 1m4f contest.

