'It’s something we do with horses of this quality' - Jamie Osborne prepares for first Qatar runner with Emaraaty Ana

Jamie Osborne was in high spirits at Al Rayyan racecourse on Thursday, when he was up bright and early to oversee Group 1 winner Emaraaty Ana work on the track before a crack at the $400,000 Dukhan Sprint on Saturday.

The Lambourn trainer hopes to break new ground in Qatar having never sent out a runner there, and is excited by the opportunity the eight-year-old has at the HH Amir Sword Festival.

A six-time winner for Kevin Ryan, including the Sprint Cup at Haydock in 2021, the Barratt Racing-owned gelding has spent the winter in the Middle East and was last seen finishing fifth in a Group 2 at Meydan last month.

Osborne’s daughter Saffie will again take the ride on Emaraaty Ana after her commitments in Dubai, and the trainer said it was a no-brainer to come for the six-furlong contest with the prize-money on offer.

Speaking from the parade ring after a post-workout inspection of his runner, Osborne said: "Saffie rides Ouzo on Friday in Meydan and flies in early on Saturday morning. She’s never ridden here and I’ve never had a runner here.

"It’s something we try to do when we have horses of this quality who are capable of competing in the region. It’s what myself and my clients look to do and this horse is not getting any younger, but hopefully he’s up for this race and in Dubai too."

Osborne was in a buoyant mood as he watched Emaraaty Ana alongside friend Jim Bryce on the turf track under work-rider Georgia King – daughter of trainer Alan – and believes the experience of racing in the region will enhance his runner's chances.

He added: "The horse has obviously had time in Dubai so he’s acclimatised to the temperature and the time, so hopefully that’ll help.

"He’s been training well out there and has travelled well. Hopefully he'll have come on for his first run, which was over an inadequate five furlongs."

Read this next:

Giants of the Flat chasing $2.5 million Qatari riches with Gosdens hopeful they hold the key

Globetrotting money-spinner Dubai Honour ruled out of return visit to Sydney Autumn Carnival next month

From the sand to the snow: jet-setting George Baker eyes unique international double

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.