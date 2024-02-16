'He’s taken to the track well and we’re very happy' - British and Irish raiders primed to battle it out in Qatar

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Charlie Appleby will attempt to land another huge prize in the Middle East with Rebel’s Romance , who is set to face ten rivals in Saturday’s $2.5 million HH The Amir Trophy (1.15pm) at Al Rayyan racecourse in Qatar.

Owned and bred by Godolphin, the six-year-old reeled off five consecutive wins in 2022, culminating with success in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland.

Rebel’s Romance, however, experienced a mixed campaign in 2023, clipping heels and unseating his rider in the Bowling Green Stakes at Saratoga in July before bouncing back later in the year with victory in the Listed Wild Flower Stakes at Kempton in December.

Chris Connett, travelling head lad to Appleby, has overseen the gelding's work in Doha and is hopeful for more big-race glory under William Buick.

He said: "We had a fabulous year with him in 2022 and although last year wasn’t great, he bounced back in the Listed race at Kempton and showed he’s still got that vigour and want for racing. This is a great place to start him off. He’s taken to the track very well and we’re happy."

Godolphin will also be represented in the race by Passion And Glory , who is trained by Saeed bin Suroor and will be ridden by Tom Marquand.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Israr is another leading contender, with the Group 2 winner finishing second in the Bahrain International Trophy on his last start in November.

The five-year-old steps back up in trip for the 1m4f Group 3 contest, but Thady Gosden is confident of a big run after Israr’s win over Adayar in the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket in July.

He said: "He’s had a break since Bahrain, but comes here in good form and we’re stepping up to a mile and a half.

"He won over the trip in the Princess of Wales's when he beat a Derby winner, so he stays the distance."

The Aidan O'Brien-trained pair Point Lonsdale (left) and Cairo exercise at Al Rayyan on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Aidan O’Brien also has a runner in the feature event as Point Lonsdale , third behind Spirit Dancer and Israr in Bahrain, bids to win for the first time since his Group 2 Huxley Stakes success at Chester in May.

Last year’s winner Russian Emperor attempts to defend his crown for Hong Kong-based Douglas Whyte, while Japan will be represented by North Bridge , Zeffiro and Satono Glanz .

Wathnan Racing has three challengers in an attempt for success on home soil as Haunted Dream , Jeff Koons and Group 1 winner Simca Mille complete the field.

The opening race on Saturday’s eight-race card, the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Cup (9.45am) , features another O’Brien runner in Cairo , who last year finished second behind stablemate Paddington in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

The mile contest also includes the Middleham Park-owned Brave Emperor , who attempts to land a hat-trick for Archie Watson. Real World , a regular in the Middle East, runs for Bin Suroor.

The British and Irish challenge in the Dukhan Sprint (10.55) comes from the Jamie Osborne-trained Emaraaty Ana , Ado McGuinness’s Go Athletico and the Appleby-trained 2022 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner Mischief Magic .

The Gosdens saddle Orne in the Al Rayyan Mile (11.30am) , with the three-year-old searching for a third win in four starts.

Read these next:

Giants of the Flat chasing $2.5 million Qatari riches with Gosdens hopeful they hold the key

'It’s something we do with horses of this quality' - Jamie Osborne prepares for first Qatar runner with Emaraaty Ana

Introducing Members' Club content on the Racing Post app - now featuring race replays

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.