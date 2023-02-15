'If Stone Age wins it'd be like a dream' - David Milnes sees excitement build for Qatar's big weekend

The Republic of Ireland may not have made it to the football in Qatar but, two months after the World Cup ended, the Irish have brought four of the main players to the biggest event in racing in the Gulf nation, including one runner who will be sporting a new strip on the big night.

The Qataris could not have scripted the ending to the first World Cup to be staged in an Arab country better themselves with Lionel Messi finally lifting the trophy. As you might expect, there are reminders of the 32-team tournament all around the metropolis capital Doha, not least the Khalifa International Stadium which is just an old-fashioned goal kick away from the Al Rayyan racetrack.

With 23 overseas entries, this weekend's Amir Trophy day is like a mini World Cup itself, with runners from France, the UAE, Hong Kong, as well as Britain and Ireland.