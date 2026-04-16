Affordability check results cannot be trusted, Gambling Commission told, as it moves closer to decision on controversial scheme

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Issues thrown up by a pilot of controversial affordability checks mean that some punters will still need to provide bookmakers with financial documents, it has been warned, despite claims they would work frictionlessly.

The comments came after the Gambling Commission issued a long-awaited update on Thursday on its pilot of what it terms financial risk assessments, saying its board would soon be considering next steps for the much-opposed measures.

In the first update on the pilot for 11 months, Helen Rhodes, the commission's director of major policy projects and evaluation, claimed in her blog that requesting documents would be an "unnecessary friction for consumers".

Last week, more than 400 figures from across racing wrote an open letter to culture secretary, Lisa Nandy, asking her to pause the introduction of the checks, which it is feared will fuel the black market while also depriving racing of income from punters caught needlessly in the net, while the sport's fans have been called on to write to their MPs to ask them to put pressure on the government over the issue.

Polling has found that two-thirds of punters would be unwilling to provide documents such as bank statements and payslips to continue betting, while even prominent gambling reform campaigner James Noyes has called for implementation of the checks to be paused due to concerns involving "inconsistent data, unclear outcomes and unnecessary friction".

In her blog, Rhodes claimed much of the recent commentary around the checks had been "ill-informed or inaccurate" and that the pilot had given the commission "very encouraging findings on how frictionless and speedy assessments could be".

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has said that the credit reference agencies involved in the pilot had produced different results for the same person but, while Rhodes acknowledged there were "some differences between the data sources", she argued there would be "no need" for operators to require document checks following a financial risk assessment.

Grainne Hurst: "These checks will create unnecessary friction"

Plans for financial risk assessments were included in the last government's gambling white paper in 2023, and BGC chief executive Grainne Hurst said the Gambling Commission’s update underlined the importance of openly evaluating whether they were "genuinely workable or necessary" given the major regulatory changes in recent years.

She added: "The pilot has highlighted inconsistencies in the data being returned by credit reference agencies, leaving companies unable to place sufficient trust in the results.

"In practice, that means more customers being asked to provide personal financial documents, despite clear evidence that the vast majority are unwilling to do so.

“If introduced as they stand, these checks will create unnecessary friction and risk driving customers towards the growing illegal black market, where there are no protections."

The threat of the black market was also raised by the BHA.

A spokesperson for the governing body said: “It's important for the UK to learn from the mistakes of other gambling regulators and ensure that we keep a healthy legal betting market that not only delivers considerable taxation to the Exchequer but also supports industries like ours.

"If these checks are not fully frictionless – as was previously promised – and the credit reference agencies cannot provide consistent results for betting operators to work with, we risk adding more friction, not less, making the illegal market problem even worse.

"Adding a further layer of regulatory intervention at this time will only accelerate the migration of bettors to the illegal market. This is why we have repeatedly called on the government to pause its implementation of this additional regulation. This government should not be bound by the policies of its predecessor, and it would be rightly congratulated if it heeded our calls."

The Gambling Commission board will soon be considering its next steps on affordability checks

It is understood the Gambling Commission could sign off the checks as early as next month, although the indications are they would not be implemented until 2027.

Writing in her blog, Rhodes said: "We're now approaching the point where we'll be taking what we’ve learned from the financial risk pilot to the Gambling Commission board for consideration on next steps.

"And despite the success of the pilot in informing those considerations, no one should pre-judge what comes next. If the decision is made to introduce these assessments, we'll work closely with the industry and credit reference agencies on the details of a sensible implementation plan."

This week culture minister Ian Murray said the government was committed to implementing measures from the white paper, such as affordability checks, which were not already in place.

In a written response to fellow Labour MP Grahame Morris, Murray said: "As the independent regulator, the Gambling Commission will decide how to implement financial risk assessments based on the best available evidence."

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'The current situation is raising serious questions' - supporter of affordability checks urges government to pause their introduction

New affordability campaign launched as survey reveals two-thirds of punters would be unwilling to provide documents to continue betting

To add your signature to the campaign against affordability checks, visit https://saveourbets.eaction.org.uk/ and follow the instructions.

The Racing Post also wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks? It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences and your contact details.