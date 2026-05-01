'Sleepwalking into a disaster' - government and Gambling Commission decline to answer Racing Post questions on affordability

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The government and Gambling Commission have declined to directly answer a number of questions put to them by the Racing Post about plans for affordability checks, including whether they will receive parliamentary scrutiny before they are implemented.

Shadow sports minister Louie French said the issue needed to be brought "back to parliament", while BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea claimed the government was "sleepwalking into a disaster".

The Gambling Commission launched what was set to be a six-to-seven month pilot of affordability checks – or financial risk assessments as they have been termed – in August 2024, and its board is expected to make a decision whether to press ahead in the coming days.

The aim is for the checks to be frictionless, but the pilot has shown inconsistent results from credit reference agencies which bookmakers say means many more punters will still be asked for financial documents in order to keep betting.

This month more than 400 figures from across racing wrote an open letter to culture secretary Lisa Nandy, asking her to pause the introduction of the checks given fears they will fuel the black market, while also depriving racing of income from punters caught needlessly in the net.

Racing and betting met with gambling minister Baroness Twycross this week

Representatives of racing and betting met gambling minister Baroness Twycross this week, although it is understood discussions were difficult.

The Racing Post asked the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) eight questions covering areas such as the evaluation of the pilot, how the government defined frictionless checks, what scrutiny the policy would have from parliament and where the ultimate responsibility for deciding whether to implement the checks lies.

The DCMS did not address each question, but a spokesperson said: "We recognise the significant contribution that racing makes to the nation’s economy and sporting landscape, as well as the fact that millions of people all over the country enjoy gambling safely and responsibly as a pastime.

"We know, however, that that is not the case for everyone and this government is absolutely committed to reducing harmful gambling and strengthening protections for those at risk.

“Financial Risk Assessments on online gambling customers are a consumer protection that was put forward in the white paper and, if introduced by the Gambling Commission, would only be targeted at customers experiencing high levels of financial loss."

Last week Louie French asked ministers whether the Gambling Commission had the authority to proceed if that was not the will of parliament.

On Friday he told the Racing Post: "When the gambling white paper was being discussed, parliament and the previous Conservative government were absolutely clear that affordability checks were only a pilot to see whether they could be frictionless.

"Labour ministers need to get a grip of the unelected Gambling Commission and bring this issue back to parliament. British horseracing is a great success story for our culture and economy, but its future is being put at risk by people who don’t understand the sport, rural economy or the increasing risks to consumers from the illegal black market."

Brant Dunshea: government "is sleepwalking into a disaster" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Dunshea warned the government that racing could lose £250 million over five years due to the policy.

He said: "The government urgently needs to recognise it is sleepwalking into a disaster. It is on the cusp of introducing a policy that will negatively impact a huge number of people – a very great many of them Labour voters – who either enjoy racing or are connected to the betting industry.

"In allowing the Gambling Commission to introduce a policy that will rob the government of £300m a year in taxes and deprive horseracing of £250m in finances in just five years, and drive further consumers to the black market – without giving MPs any opportunity to debate or scrutinise its implications – simply beggars belief."

The Racing Post also asked the Gambling Commission ten questions, covering areas including its definition of frictionless checks, under what circumstances operators should request additional information and what it made of calls for the introduction of checks to be paused.

A commission spokesperson said: "We reiterate that we’re continuing to work on financial risk assessments, with one of the key focuses being on removing unnecessary friction for consumers.

"If financial risk assessments are introduced, the checks would be for a small proportion of the highest spending accounts, and it would be frictionless to conduct the check for the vast majority of those. To request financial documents following an assessment would serve no legitimate regulatory purpose. Not only would the commission not require such document checks, we would provide guidance to gambling businesses that they are not appropriate.

"No decisions have as yet been made. We will shortly be putting recommendations to our board on next steps and we continue to commit to further engagement, evaluation and a sensible implementation approach to any measure that is introduced."

What the Racing Post asked the DCMS

Can the DCMS confirm whether the Gambling Commission board is due to decide on May 7 whether to proceed with financial risk assessments for online betting customers?

Has the DCMS seen NatCen’s independent evaluation of the pilot? If not, how can ministers be satisfied the policy is evidence-based?

Will the DCMS ask the Gambling Commission to publish NatCen’s evaluation before any decision is taken?

What is the DCMS’s definition of a genuinely “frictionless” check, and does a system that produces inconsistent credit-reference results or leads to manual follow-up meet that definition?

Has the DCMS conducted or commissioned its own impact assessment of the effect of these checks on racing, betting, tax receipts, employment and the black market?

Does the DCMS believe a policy with such significant potential consequences should be implemented by the Gambling Commission without parliamentary scrutiny?

Does the Secretary of State accept political responsibility for the policy framework, or does she regard this as solely a matter for the Gambling Commission?

How would the DCMS characterise this week’s meeting between Baroness Twycross, racing and betting representatives, and did the minister tell attendees that responsibility for the decision rests with the Gambling Commission?

What the Racing Post asked the Gambling Commission

What factors contributed to the time taken between the completion of stage three of the pilot and the most recent update?

What is the expected timeline for decisions on next steps and any potential implementation?

How does the Gambling Commission define “frictionless” in the context of financial risk assessments?

Under what circumstances, if any, would operators be expected to request additional information from customers after an assessment?

How does the Commission assess the consistency and reliability of data provided by different credit reference agencies?

What expectations does the Commission have regarding how operators should act when risk assessment results are unclear or inconsistent and how will the Commission ensure that compliance requirements do not unintentionally encourage overly cautious or restrictive operator behaviour?

Are there plans to publish the full results of the pilot, including any independent analysis? If so, when?

Will stakeholders have an opportunity to review and respond to evaluation findings before implementation decisions are finalised?

How does the Commission respond to calls for a pause in implementation while further evidence is gathered?

What criteria will be used to determine whether financial risk assessments are workable and proportionate?

Read these next:

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Frictionless affordability checks 'distant from promised solution' says bettors' forum as it warns of black market growth

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