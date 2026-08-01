'These are special silks to put on' - Goodie Two Shoes gets the photo verdict to give JP McManus his first Goodwood winner

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There are few major meetings JP McManus has yet to conquer, but Goodie Two Shoes knocked another off the list by providing a first Glorious Goodwood winner when edging a thrilling finish to the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes.

Santorini Star made the running and, after being briefly headed inside the final furlong, battled back to regain the lead before Goodie Two Shoes got her head down where it mattered to prevail in a photo-finish.

Waardah, who won the race 12 months ago, was sent off the 9-4 favourite for a repeat and looked to be coming with a winning challenge. She briefly hit the front before drifting right and ultimately finished third, beaten a quarter of a length.

Goodie Two Shoes became a fourth winner of the week for Joseph O'Brien, ensuring he claimed the leading trainer award, while Dylan Browne McMonagle also registered his fourth success at the meeting as the pair's remarkable season continued.

Goodie Two Shoes (white cap) gets up on the line to deny Santorini Star (blue silks) in the Lillie Langtry Stakes

Browne McMonagle said: "She's a lovely filly and she's improving all the time. She's got better with every run since she came back this year. I was quite confident she'd get a lot closer to these fillies today.

"She ran in this race last year when the ground turned soft, but she handles quick ground and got a lovely split through them. She really wanted to win."

On riding McManus's first Goodwood winner, he added: "These are very, very special silks to put on. A big thanks to JP for putting me up. She's going to have a nice campaign through to the end of the season."

Goodie Two Shoes was second in last year's Melbourne Cup and a return to Australia now looks likely after Sir AP McCoy, representing McManus, suggested another crack at the famous handicap is the plan. She was cut into 20-1 (from 50) by Paddy Power.

McCoy said: "It's nice when you win a race like this and hopefully she'll be able to go back for the Melbourne Cup. Noreen [McManus] bred her, so what more could you want?"

Rock solid

Ryan Moore riding Hopewell Rock (gold cap/sleeves) wins the Highclere Castle Gin Summer Handicap Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Hopewell Rock was bought by Wathnan Racing with Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood in mind and, after disappointing as favourite at the royal meeting, justified that investment by landing the Highclere Castle Gin Summer Handicap.

The four-year-old had been 0-6 in handicaps before this success but could now be bound for the Ebor after being cut to 12-1 (from 16) by Paddy Power for York's £500,000 handicap this month.

Trained by George Boughey, Hopewell Rock is the first runner he has saddled in the Wathnan colours and the trainer suggested the gelding could have an even higher ceiling than the Ebor.

He said: "I'm keen to try him over two miles and we'll step him up into stakes company. Hopefully he could turn into a Cup horse.

“We were a bit gutted at Ascot. I thought he was one of our best chances of the week, and for some reason he just didn't show up. But he looked super out the back today and got a beautiful ride.”

Enfjaar excels

Enfjaar (Ray Dawson) wins the Glorious Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Enfjaar was not for catching in the Coral Glorious Stakes after Ray Dawson produced a superb front-running ride to land the six-year-old's first Group success.

Roger Varian stepped Enfjaar up to 1m4f for the first time and it proved an inspired move as he rewarded his new owners, who bought him for 120,000gns from Shadwell in February.

Enfjaar controlled matters from the front and repelled the late challenge of 15-8 favourite Opportunity, with Al Aasy staying on into third after finding himself with too much to do.

Varian said: "It was a great ride from Ray. It's the first time he's gone a mile and a half, so maybe the trainer should have pulled his finger out and got the trip right a couple of years ago!

"Stepping up in trip, you don't always want to be in front, but there didn't look to be much pace on. We said if he broke on terms and relaxed, Ray should ride the race as he saw it. The horse had the best chance of getting the trip if he settled, regardless of where he was positioned."

Ghost returns

A return to 7f proved the key for the Andrew Balding-trained Ghost Mode, who had raced over shorter distances on each of his previous five starts this season, winning the first of them.

Ridden by Rob Hornby in the Phase Eight Handicap, the win boosted the pair's record together to two from two.

Read more:

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