Melbourne Cup-winning trainers handed one-month disqualification for banned treatment on raceday

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Anthony and Sam Freedman have been disqualified until the end of the month for banned raceday treatment.

The Melbourne Cup-winning trainers had pleaded guilty to three charges relating to the treatment of two runners, Kira and Moonhaven, at Caulfield on August 16, 2025.

Racing Victoria's Compliance Assurance Team stewards observed Kira receiving treatment via nebuliser at the Freedmans' satellite Cranbourne yard in a routine stable inspection, while stable staff told stewards Moonhaven had received similar treatment that morning. The treatment was administered for diagnosed respiratory issues.

Neither trainer was present when the offence, which was put down to human and administrative errors, occurred. The horses, who had engagements the following week, were scratched from their Caulfield races. The trainers faced the prospect of a three-month disqualification, but each received a 28-day ban at a tribunal on Wednesday.

Sam Freedman (right) lifts the Melbourne Cup trophy after Without A Fight's success in 2023 Credit: George Sal

The tribunal, which found there were special circumstances that warranted a reduced penalty, also fined the yard A$1,500 (£780) for failing to maintain treatment records.

A statement from the father-son training partnership after the penalty was handed down read: "We take full responsibility for the oversight. We take pride in our operation's integrity and the strength of our systems, but unfortunately on this occasion there was an inadvertent stable error."

Clayton Douglas will take charge of the stable's operations and horses while the pair serve their suspensions.

Read more:

Melbourne Cup-winning trainers fighting to avoid disqualification for banned treatment on raceday

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