Constitution Hill has Windsor Listed race as his next aim - and Nicky Henderson reveals Melbourne is back in the conversation

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Constitution Hill is set to have his third Flat outing in a Listed race at Windsor on August 29, with connections now fully aware victory could make an audacious tilt at the Lexus Melbourne Cup slightly more likely.

Having run out of time to qualify the former superstar hurdler for the Sky Bet Ebor, Nicky Henderson is targeting the Weatherbys Digital Solutions August Stakes for a nine-year-old who kicked off his Flat career with wins at Southwell under Oisin Murphy in February and then Kempton the following month, when ridden by Ryan Moore.

In the longer term, Henderson and owner Michael Buckley have elevated the Melbourne Cup from being an impossible dream to a pipedream after receiving encouragement on Monday from Racing Victoria's head of racing Paul Bloodworth.