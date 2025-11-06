It's an all-Ireland Oaks at Flemington as Thomas Carberry gives a racing dynasty another magic moment

A wonderful new chapter was written in the story of an extraordinary racing dynasty when Thomas Carberry enjoyed the greatest moment of his professional life by sending out Strictly Business to post a Classic triumph at Flemington that could hardly have been more Irish.

Strictly Business, an unheralded maiden until landing a small race at Ballarat on October 24, posted a decisive Crown Oaks success under Irish-born rider John Allen, who was sporting the colours of an ownership group filled with jubilant compatriots of the trainer and jockey.



The 13-2 shot completely turned around the form of Saturday's Wakeful Stakes, in which she chased home Getta Good Feeling, an impressive winner of the trial but only sixth as 4-5 favourite in this Group 1.

Another stunning result for Ireland came just five days after Ethical Diamond ran away with the Breeders' Cup Turf for Willie Mullins, a Flemington regular and among those quick to congratulate a trainer who moved to Australia in 2012 and now trains a string of ten horses.

John Allen screams with delight after winning the Oaks at Flemington on Strictly Business Credit: Pat Scala/Racing Photos

"It's brilliant, isn't it," said Carberry, whose legendary father Tommy was crowned Ireland's champion jockey on four occasion and claimed three Cheltenham Gold Cups, two of them aboard L'Escargot, his 1975 Grand National-winning mount. He then tasted Grand National victory as a trainer when Bobbyjo scored at Aintree in 1999 under son Paul.

Like Paul, siblings Nina, Peter and Philip enjoyed memorable riding careers. Now their brother Thomas, who notched a handful of wins in the saddle, has given the family another moment to treasure.

Speaking with a voice filled with emotion, he said: "After Nina won a race at Cheltenham a few years ago, I rang Timmy Hyde and said to him, 'Timmy, they keep raising the bar, what am I going to do?' He told me I had to raise the bar as well. I think maybe we've done that today.

"The family history is there, so you're always trying to make your mark in life and in racing. To get this win today is unbelievable – and to do it with our neighbour, Johnny Allen, who lives two houses up the road from us besides Ballarat racetrack, is very special."

Thomas Carberry was the centre of attention after enjoying the biggest win of his training career Credit: Pat Scala/Racing Photos

The same words were used by Allen, twice a winner of Flemington's VRC Derby.

"This is very special," said the victorious jockey. "I'm a neighbour of Tommy's and I rode against his brothers and sisters back home.

"It's an unbelievable training performance. Like all the Carberrys, he's a great horseman and a very unassuming man who keeps himself to himself – but get a few drinks in him and he's good fun!"

Allen's silks sported the three crowns of the Munster flag, a nod to the birthplace of Strictly Business's three owners, headed up by Martin Falvey. Like Carberry, he has made Australia his home and not regretted that for a second.

Willie Mullins (right) offers his congratulations to Thomas Carberry and the Strictly Business camp Credit: Reg Ryan/Racing Photos

"It was just an opportunity to explore different ideas and to experience racing on the other side of the world," explained the 53-year-old trainer, whose filly powered three and a half lengths clear of second favourite The Pearls. One place back in third was 30-1 outsider After Summer, who ran a huge race for her British-born trainer Dominic Sutton and a syndicate that includes Sutton's father, Nick, and Stuart Andrew, the owner of this year's Grand National hero Nick Rockett.

This, however, was a day when Ireland ruled in Australia and a proud member of the Carberry dynasty enjoyed what he described as the highlight of his racing life.

"Dad winning the Grand National was brilliant but I suppose we have to make our own mark," said Carberry.

On a marvellous day for a magnificent family, he made that mark in style.

