Derby third and fourth given Melbourne Cup and Caulfield Cup aims as owner eyes remarkable big-race double

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Derby third James J Braddock and fourth Bay Of Brilliance have been given spring carnival aims in Melbourne for later in the year.

Owner Ozzie Kheir is involved in both horses, with the Lexus Melbourne Cup pinpointed as a long-term aim for James J Braddock, who is a 25-1 shot with bet365 for the big race at Flemington on November 3.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained three-year-old, who is also part-owned by ITV Racing and Sky Sports Racing pundit Kevin Blake, failed to shine on his next start in the Irish Derby when finishing a well-beaten sixth and has since been gelded. He will remain in O’Brien’s care in Melbourne before likely joining a local trainer in Australia following the spring carnival.

Ozzie Kheir (left) won the 2021 Melbourne Cup with Verry Elleegant Credit: Getty Images

Kheir told racing.com: “Joseph thinks he's a horse who can win the race. He’s versatile to race on the speed or can go back and come with a sustained turn of foot.

“I bought into him last year after his second start and maiden win on heavy ground. I must admit we didn’t mind him, but by no means did we think he would improve to the heights he has as a three-year-old in Europe, finishing third in the Derby and winning a Group 3 [Leopardstown Derby Trial] along the way.

“He will run in about four weeks and have another run in Europe over a mile and a half before entering quarantine. Joseph will train him for the Melbourne Cup and then we will consider a local trainer, with the objective to either go to Hong Kong or get him ready for the autumn.”

Bay Of Brilliance (number three): failed to fire in the German Derby this month Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Kheir bought into the Ralph Beckett-trained Bay Of Brilliance following his Epsom effort. He is owned in partnership with Valmont and finished down the field when sent off favourite for the German Derby at Hamburg this month.

Bay Of Brilliance is entered in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur at York’s Ebor festival on August 19 and Kheir said: “He will also have one run in Europe before he goes into quarantine, hopefully for a Caulfield Cup. Otherwise, we will pivot towards a Geelong Cup and see how he goes from there to decide his next race. He’s a slow-maturing horse, so we won't rush him.”

Bet365 are offering 25-1 about Bay Of Brilliance and James J Braddock for the Caulfield Cup on October 17.

Lexus Melbourne Cup (Flemington, November 3)

Bet365: 10 Aeliana, Half Yours, Scandinavia, 16 Calandagan, Green Spaces, Sir Delius, 20 Middle Earth, 25 Admire Terra, Aqua Vernal, Birdman, Caballo De Mar, Constitution Hill, Endorsement, James J Braddock, Lazy Griff, Presage Nocturne, Purview, Royal Supremacy, The Euphrates, Trustyourinstinct, Wurttemberg, Zakouma, 33 bar.

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