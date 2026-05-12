Nine winners and two seconds from 11 runners: now the most in-form trainer around has an audacious Melbourne Cup plan

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There is no trainer anywhere in the world in hotter form than Paddy Twomey right now and he is already eyeing up an audacious Melbourne Cup bid with last year’s Royal Ascot winner Carmers.

Twomey’s remarkable sequence began at Sligo last Sunday week, where he helped himself to a double, and he has gone on to celebrate nine winners in the space of eight days in what has been an extraordinary start to May for the Cashel-based trainer, who is operating at a 69 per cent strike-rate.

Indeed, during that spell, he had nine winners and two seconds from 11 runners and the two horses who were defeated went down by a neck and three-quarters-of-a-length.