- More
Nine winners and two seconds from 11 runners: now the most in-form trainer around has an audacious Melbourne Cup plan
There is no trainer anywhere in the world in hotter form than Paddy Twomey right now and he is already eyeing up an audacious Melbourne Cup bid with last year’s Royal Ascot winner Carmers.
Twomey’s remarkable sequence began at Sligo last Sunday week, where he helped himself to a double, and he has gone on to celebrate nine winners in the space of eight days in what has been an extraordinary start to May for the Cashel-based trainer, who is operating at a 69 per cent strike-rate.
Indeed, during that spell, he had nine winners and two seconds from 11 runners and the two horses who were defeated went down by a neck and three-quarters-of-a-length.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inIreland
Last updated
- John Gosden plots Sandown or Irish Group 1 as he revs up Ombudsman - but stablemate Field Of Gold may have return delayed
- Jan Brueghel 'nearly died' last year - now Aidan O'Brien is relishing prospect of 'proper race' against Calandagan in Epsom rematch
- Would Constitution River and Diamond Necklace stay a mile and a half based on their pedigrees?
- Confidence high for Oaks favourite Amelia Earhart - despite her unusual headgear combination 'not making any sense'
- 'It wouldn't be a given who Ryan would ride' - O'Brien nominates main Derby contenders as big Constitution River decision awaits
- John Gosden plots Sandown or Irish Group 1 as he revs up Ombudsman - but stablemate Field Of Gold may have return delayed
- Jan Brueghel 'nearly died' last year - now Aidan O'Brien is relishing prospect of 'proper race' against Calandagan in Epsom rematch
- Would Constitution River and Diamond Necklace stay a mile and a half based on their pedigrees?
- Confidence high for Oaks favourite Amelia Earhart - despite her unusual headgear combination 'not making any sense'
- 'It wouldn't be a given who Ryan would ride' - O'Brien nominates main Derby contenders as big Constitution River decision awaits