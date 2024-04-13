Grand National 2024: how the race was won and lost

I Am Maximus provided Paul Townend with a colossal treble of big-race victories in 2024 to go with State Man's Champion Hurdle and Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. This is how the world's greatest steeplechase was won and lost.

A first-time start and exit the 2023 hero

Whether this counted as the standing start that had been promised may be debated, as the starter appeared to let the 32 runners go without really forming a line. It was a clean getaway for most, though among those left dawdling on the shortened run down to the first were Mr Incredible, Stattler and Mac Tottie, while 2022 winner Noble Yeats was soon being scrubbed along to maintain contact with the main body of the field.

The run down to Becher's Brook was among the cleanest seen in recent years, with one huge exception. Last year's winner Corach Rambler was in the front rank leaving the ground at the first, but he hit the fence halfway up, a jolting mistake which left Derek Fox with no chance of staying on board.

The 32 runners charge towards the first, but Corach Rambler's race didn't last long this time

Outsiders Glengouly and Eldorado Allen lead the way

It was notable that the field spread wider across the track on the run down to Becher's Brook than has been the case in recent years. Running back down the side of the racecourse from the Canal Turn, I Am Maximus was buried away by Paul Townend on the inside rail in about tenth place, conserving every yard on a horse who has a tendency to jump to his left.

At the Chair Mahler Mission unseated Ben Harvey and baulked Mr Incredible , with Brian Hayes unable to decelerate as fast as his mount. On ground that was still officially soft, good to soft in places and despite the less kinetic start, the leaders cleared the water jump in almost an identical time of 4m 28sec as was the case on quicker ground 12 months ago.

Paul Townend has I Am Maximus buried towards the inside as the field approach Becher's Brook for the first time

Townend scrapes the paint off the rail

All but four of the 32 starters set out on the second circuit and, with so many runners still in contention, there could have been scope for major traffic problems. But Townend had a clear sight of virtually every fence from his pitch right down on the inside. Going to four out he briefly switched outside to pass the tiring Coko Beach, but by the time the field cleared that ditch, he and I Am Maximus actually brushed the wing, so close were they to the inner.

Townend is still hunting the main pack on I Am Maximus as British contenders Latenightpass and Kitty's Light head for home Credit: Racing TV

Latenightpass and Kitty's Light bid for glory

You would probably need to go back more than a decade to the victory of Aurora's Encore for the last time so many held chances going to two out. Crossing the Anchor Bridge Road, a couple of the 'story horses', Kitty's Light and Latenightpass , seemed to be going as well as any for Gina Andrews and Jack Tudor, who both charted a wide path on the run back from the Canal Turn.

Rachael Blackmore hits the front on Minella Indo as they approach the Elbow, but Townend and I Am Maximus are waiting to pounce

Townend takes a pull and soars to National glory

Jumping the last, it was the very cream of the Irish weighing room who rose to the top, with 2021 Gold Cup hero Minella Indo , Delta Work and I Am Maximus all looming large under the fearsome firm of Rachael Blackmore, Jack Kennedy and Townend.

As a loose horse briefly threatened to tighten those three up running to the Elbow, Townend took half a pull to snatch I Am Maximus off the inner and into clear water. As at every stage in the race, I Am Maximus was ready to take him exactly where he wanted to be and the pair surged clear for a decisive victory. Delta Work and Kennedy overhauled Blackmore and Minella Indo to claim second, while Kitty's Light ran a huge race to be fifth, just edged off the podium by the running-on Galvin .

The winning time was 17 seconds slower than in 2023.

