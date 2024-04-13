'This is my best day as a trainer' - Olly Murphy overcome with emotion after Strong Leader steps up

Olly Murphy's remarkable spring continued with another big-race winner when Strong Leader surged to an impressive victory in the Liverpool Hurdle.

The seven-year-old engaged in a long battle with Buddy One in the home straight, but wore down that rival after the final flight and galloped clear to land a first Grade 1 triumph.

Winning rider Sean Bowen enjoyed his breakthrough at the highest level when winning this race on If The Cap Fits in 2019. While the British champion jump jockey title looks like it will be going to Harry Cobden, he was thrilled to plunder National day glory during a career-best campaign.

Strong Leader: powers home under Sean Bowen to beat Buddy One Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"He's a difficult horse to ride and isn't straightforward and to be honest with you, not the best jumper either. I picked my way around and had to keep going forward or else he'd be stepping at the moment. He missed the last couple, but he was brilliant. Jeez he saw it out well."

Strong Leader gave Murphy a second Grade 1 triumph of his career, over four years after his first, and was more big-race glory this year for the trainer. He won the Imperial Cup last month as well as striking at Fairyhouse's Irish Grand National meeting with popular veteran Brewin'upastorm.

An emotional Murphy, who ran off in tears after the victory, said: "This is my best day as a trainer. This lad is a home bred and they're just ten minutes down the road from me. This meant an awful lot.

Olly Murphy: 'This means an awful lot.' Credit: GROSSICK RACING

"I love the pressure but you've got to come and deliver on the big stage. I'm adamant this horse doesn't like Cheltenham, he doesn't go up and down hills well enough. I was ballsy enough to leave it alone and save him for this day."

Buddy One plugged on to finish a gallant second, narrowly denying the third-placed Hiddenvalley Lake.

