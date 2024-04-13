Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
16:00 AintreeHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
16:00 AintreeHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:05 Aintree

'This is my best day as a trainer' - Olly Murphy overcome with emotion after Strong Leader steps up

Strong Leader: lands a first Grade 1 victory
Strong Leader: lands a first Grade 1 victoryCredit: JOHN GROSSICK
Play10 ran
15:05 Aintree3m ½f Hurdle, Grade 1
Distance: 3m ½fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    12Strong Leader
    8/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Buddy One
    15/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Hiddenvalley Lake
    5/1

Olly Murphy's remarkable spring continued with another big-race winner when Strong Leader surged to an impressive victory in the Liverpool Hurdle.

The seven-year-old engaged in a long battle with Buddy One in the home straight, but wore down that rival after the final flight and galloped clear to land a first Grade 1 triumph.

Winning rider Sean Bowen enjoyed his breakthrough at the highest level when winning this race on If The Cap Fits in 2019. While the British champion jump jockey title looks like it will be going to Harry Cobden, he was thrilled to plunder National day glory during a career-best campaign.

Strong Leader: powers home under Sean Bowen to beat Buddy One
Strong Leader: powers home under Sean Bowen to beat Buddy OneCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"He's a difficult horse to ride and isn't straightforward and to be honest with you, not the best jumper either. I picked my way around and had to keep going forward or else he'd be stepping at the moment. He missed the last couple, but he was brilliant. Jeez he saw it out well."

Strong Leader gave Murphy a second Grade 1 triumph of his career, over four years after his first, and was more big-race glory this year for the trainer. He won the Imperial Cup last month as well as striking at Fairyhouse's Irish Grand National meeting with popular veteran Brewin'upastorm.

An emotional Murphy, who ran off in tears after the victory, said: "This is my best day as a trainer. This lad is a home bred and they're just ten minutes down the road from me. This meant an awful lot.

Olly Murphy: 'This means an awful lot.'
Olly Murphy: 'This means an awful lot.'Credit: GROSSICK RACING

"I love the pressure but you've got to come and deliver on the big stage. I'm adamant this horse doesn't like Cheltenham, he doesn't go up and down hills well enough. I was ballsy enough to leave it alone and save him for this day."

Buddy One plugged on to finish a gallant second, narrowly denying the third-placed Hiddenvalley Lake.

Read this next:

'She's very, very good' - Brighterdaysahead repays Gordon Elliott's faith with a devastating show in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 13 April 2024inReports

Last updated 15:43, 13 April 2024

iconCopy
15:05 AintreePlay
JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1) (GBB Race)10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    12Strong Leader
    8/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Buddy One
    15/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Hiddenvalley Lake
    5/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers