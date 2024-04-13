'Unbelievable' I Am Maximus storms to 2024 Grand National glory for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend

Joint-favourite I Am Maximus rewarded punters with a brilliant success in the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday, storming home in sensational style for trainer Willie Mullins , jockey Paul Townend and owner JP McManus .

Ridden by the Irish champion trainer's stable jockey, the 7-1 shot proved far too good for Delta Work and Minella Indo, surging clear in the closing stages before running out a wide-margin winner.

There was early drama when last year's winner Corach Rambler unseated Derek Fox at the first fence.

Townend, who was winning a first National, said: "It's an unbelievable race, but he's an unbelievable horse. It's a bit surreal to be honest. I ended up being first to the first fence, but when he started backing off it wasn't a great start. He got a little careful on the second circuit so I was trying to conserve as much energy as I could, but I didn't get a clear run.

"When I got him out, he was motoring. I'm sure the ones in front weren't looking for me, but he's responded like I thought he would."

I Am Maximus finished seven and a half lengths clear of Delta Work and Minella Indo Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

I Am Maximus, who headed the National market alongside Limerick Lace , used to be trained by Nicky Henderson and owned by the late Mike Grech, but was running in the colours of JP McManus, the biggest owner in jump racing.

The result also shook up the British trainers' championship, with Mullins now right in the mix with Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton after securing the biggest prize in the calendar.

Delta Work was second at 28-1, with Minella Indo third at the same price. Galvin defied odds of 40-1 to finish fourth, one place ahead of Kitty's Light at 12-1. Ain't That A Shame , under amateur jockey David Maxwell, took sixth at 40-1.

Dominant duo Mullins and Townend continue to carry all before them in a spring that also saw them win five Grade 1s together at the Cheltenham Festival, including the Gold Cup with Galopin Des Champs and Champion Hurdle with State Man.

Townend added: "Gold Cups are Gold Cups and Grade 1s are hard to win, but Grand Nationals are a bit different. I can't believe it."

A "surreal" moment for Paul Townend Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Mullins, without comparison when it comes to training over jumps in Ireland, was winning his second Grand National following Hedgehunter's triumph in 2005.

He said: "Paul was super on him because the horse wasn't going to give him a lot of help on the way round. We saw when he won the Irish Grand National last year that he has that bit in the tank. You could see him coming and he delivered. I'm buzzing – it's huge."

Twenty-one horses finished in this year's Grand National, with seven pulled up, four unseating and no fallers among the 32-strong field, which had been reduced by two after Chambard and Run Wild Fred were declared non-runners earlier on Saturday.

