Aintree chief 'very proud' of positive Grand National changes as top trainers provide their backing
Aintree chief Dickon White was proud of a job well done on Sunday after a "fantastic" first Grand National since a groundbreaking review, with most of the field still in contention on the second circuit, no fallers and no horse seriously injured.
Clerk of the course Sulekha Varma led a detailed examination into the race after Hill Sixteen, one of five horses to fall at the first fence, became the fourth fatality in three years in 2023.
That led to changes including a reduction in the size of the field, moving the first fence closer to the start and running the race at 4pm rather than 5.15pm.
Published on 14 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 17:15, 14 April 2024
