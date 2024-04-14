Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
17:17 HerefordHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
17:17 HerefordHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Grand National festival
premium

Aintree chief 'very proud' of positive Grand National changes as top trainers provide their backing

All upright: for the first time
Grand National: no fallers in this year's raceCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Aintree chief Dickon White was proud of a job well done on Sunday after a "fantastic" first Grand National since a groundbreaking review, with most of the field still in contention on the second circuit, no fallers and no horse seriously injured.

Clerk of the course Sulekha Varma led a detailed examination into the race after Hill Sixteen, one of five horses to fall at the first fence, became the fourth fatality in three years in 2023.

That led to changes including a reduction in the size of the field, moving the first fence closer to the start and running the race at 4pm rather than 5.15pm.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David CarrReporter

Published on 14 April 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 17:15, 14 April 2024

iconCopy
more inGrand National festival
more inGrand National festival