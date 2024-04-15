Has the Grand National been turned into another cross-country race?

The Front Runner is our morning email exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers , written today by Chris Cook.

It's not a completely new thing to have lots of horses in contention before the home turn in the Grand National. There was the 2009 race, eventually won by Mon Mome, in which a leading group of 15 horses approached the final bend together.

But in those days, when the fences still had unforgiving timber hearts, that kind of outcome was merely something that could happen occasionally. Following the latest round of changes to the National, it really might be a regular thing.

So what we now have is a race in which a large pack of horses goes around together at a sensible pace before the favourite kicks clear. Remind you of anything? That's right, it's the cross-country race at the Cheltenham Festival.

It's been interesting to hear so many people praise Saturday's race as a thriller because the main elements - long periods where nothing much changed followed by a late dash for the line - seemed very "cross-country" to me. And yet, when we actually run the cross-country at Cheltenham, you can barely hear the commentary for the hoots of derision and mickey-taking emanating, in some cases, from those same people who apparently loved Saturday's race.

Last month's cross-country had to be abandoned because of waterlogging. I was sad about that, although I don't recall it being a widely shared sentiment. How instructive, now, to look back at the 12 who were declared for that race. Half of them ran in Saturday's National, including the eventual second, third and fourth - Delta Work, Minella Indo and Galvin.

Thanks to Silver Birch and Tiger Roll, we already knew there was crossover potential between the cross-country and the National. It's starting to look like they require a very similar skill-set.

Tiger Roll: used the cross-country as a springboard to Grand National success Credit: Edward Whitaker

Obviously, it's lovely that no serious injuries were sustained. Just as obviously, this was not the same Grand National that awed so many of us with its drama, year after year.

I hope you won't judge me harshly for missing that drama. I wrote an article under the headline 'Why I love the Grand National' in 2011, the year before it was decided that major changes were necessary, which shows my unerring sense of timing. Here's a morsel:

"There are few moments in life when you feel as though you have very little idea of what is happening and many of those are deeply unpleasant. The National, however, brings nine minutes of delicious confusion, even for those of us who imagined we were fully prepared.

"During the first circuit, in particular, you find yourself thinking: Is my horse still going? What on earth is that thing doing, leading them along at such a speed? I always thought he was hopeless. Where's the favourite, I can't see him? What's that beast in the McManus colours with the blue hat? Oh God, it's the 100-1 shot I nearly backed and he's tanking along ... wait, no, it's something else. Is that Richard Johnson? I was sure he was riding the one that fell at the first ... And so it goes on, shocks alternating with puzzles as rapidly as you can recognise them."

All of that, I'm afraid, no longer applies. Perhaps you will tell me the race has improved. Perhaps I need to improve too.

There are things in the National's past that very obviously had to be left behind. They used to jump a stone wall and race over sections of ploughed land. Once, 66 runners took part.

I think we all hated seeing rotational falls and it's an absolute blessing since the changes of 2013 that we haven't had to worry about those. Nearly all the changes over the years have been well thought-through and pleasingly effective. Saturday's jockeys deserve immense credit for using the full width of the track on that first run to Becher's, ensuring they each had more room than last year, when there was congestion on the inner.

21 of the 32 runners completed in Saturday's Grand National Credit: Edward Whitaker

But I do regret the reduced field-size. I'm afraid that has taken some of the race's colour in a way that could be seen even before the big day.

It is so much more vulnerable to domination by the biggest stables now. Willie Mullins first, Gordon Elliott second, just like the Champion Hurdle and the Gold Cup and many big races to come.

I wish there had been a greater willingness on the part of officialdom to stand up for the concept behind the National, to say: 'Here is the greatest chance we offer our athletes to prove themselves. It is one of the world's best sporting events and we must be slow to do anything that may tear at its fabric.'

Anyway, we are where we are. I will continue to enjoy the race and admire its participants, although I suspect an increasing proportion of that enjoyment will derive from being reminded about its past. Perhaps that's just something that happens to us all.

In the meantime, there are three races at Cheltenham each season which could now prove essential to an understanding of the following Grand National. If you didn't respect those cross-country races before, it's time to change your ways.

