'We always knew he had talent' - Nicky Henderson hails ex-inmate's Grand National win and outlines plans for Aintree stars
Nicky Henderson may not have won the Grand National but he got the result he hoped for after former inmate I Am Maximus claimed top honours at Aintree on Saturday.
The eight-year-old was resident at Seven Barrows during his novice hurdling campaign and finished fourth in the Ballymore on his final start for Henderson in 2022.
Owner Mike Grech made the decision to move his horses to Ireland four months later and I Am Maximus was transferred to Willie Mullins' yard and sold to JP McManus, in whose colours he stormed to National victory under Paul Townend.
Published on 14 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 16:09, 14 April 2024
