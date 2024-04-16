'It's a different feeling, it's unique, it's the Grand National' - Aintree hero I Am Maximus gets a huge homecoming welcome

The quaint County Carlow town of Leighlinbridge has become the homecoming hub of Ireland.

Just a few weeks after Galopin Des Champs paraded down the very same streets, I Am Maximus was the one getting all the attention from the locals, and deservedly so, as only the second Grand National winner to come out of Closutton. He is part of an elite group that only includes Hedgehunter.

I Am Maximus is now the joint sixth-best chaser in Ireland too, alongside King George VI Chase winner Hewick, as he was nudged up another 5lb by the Irish handicapper to a mark of 169 following his awesome Aintree performance. Only stablemates Galopin Des Champs, El Fabiolo and Allaho, as well as Fastorslow and Gerri Colombe, are rated higher than him.

Mullins will train him like a Cheltenham Gold Cup contender until he tells him otherwise and he is no bigger than 20-1 to give his trainer a fifth win in the race in seven years in 2025.

That is almost 11 months away, though. For now, Mullins can continue to celebrate the latest chapter of an astonishing season from the familiar surroundings of the Lord Bagenal hotel.

"It's been an incredible season and Saturday was very, very special," said Mullins. "When Galopin Des Champs was paraded after the Gold Cup we didn't know how many would show up, but they turned up in their hundreds as well. These are wonderful occasions. It's been a huge season."

The celebrations have been motoring along nicely, by all accounts. They may even have started a little prematurely.

"The problem was that we did a lot of celebrating over in Liverpool, even before Saturday came along!" laughed Mullins.

When asked how the man of the moment has been doing since Saturday, Mullins said: "I Am Maximus is in great shape. He's bounced out of the race very well. We'll train him like a Gold Cup horse now. He deserved to be aimed at that and we'll see how that goes. He's not an easy ride but Paul [Townend] makes it look very easy."

It was yet another tactical masterclass from Townend. He did not need to throw the kitchen sink at I Am Maximus like he did when somehow winning the Irish Grand National last year, but he was always in the right place at the right time. He didn't give up the inside to anybody until he got to the elbow. It was brave, bold, and brilliant.

"I've got to pinch myself all the time. It's fairytale stuff," said Townend. "He was fancied and I fancied him, but it was I Am Maximus so anything could happen. We were playing it by ear tactically and seeing what way things would unfold.

"It's a special feeling when your horse starts picking up passing the elbow. It's a different feeling passing the line in front in the National, it's unique. It all feels a bit surreal."

The prospect of Mullins becoming champion trainer in Britain for the first time is very real, so Townend could be clocking up the air miles over the next few weeks. It is a new mission and one likely to be accomplished.

Townend said: "I went to Willie as a kid, and I remember meeting him at Thurles one day and asking him for an apprenticeship. That was a long time ago now. The place has built and built and built. I've given horses some questionable rides throughout my career, but he has always stuck by me. We always move on to the next race and he deserves every bit of success he gets.”

That success is unprecedented. I Am Maximus is the latest to lead the parade in Leighlinbridge. It could be a long night.

