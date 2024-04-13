'For an 11-year-old to pull off a performance like that, it's unreal' - praise heaped on Minella Indo after National third

Owner Barry Maloney heaped praise on Minella Indo , who he described as the "horse of a lifetime" after the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner finished a gallant third in his first attempt at the Grand National.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained 11-year-old, who was bidding to become the first Gold Cup winner to land the National since L'Escargot in 1975, raced prominently under Rachael Blackmore and jumped with aplomb. He led from Delta Work at the Elbow, but Paul Townend came flying down the outside to pass him on I Am Maximus, while Delta Work rallied on the run in to nab second close home.

"He's the horse of a lifetime," said a beaming Maloney. "We thought he was coming to win it, but we can't complain. It was unbelievable. For an 11-year-old to pull off a performance like that, it's unreal. Rachael said he loved every minute of it, never missed a beat and jumped every fence for fun.

"We are delighted with him. We're absolutely thrilled and can have no complaints. Fair play to JP McManus. I Am Maximus was a very good winner. It was an eight-year-old against an 11-year-old and that's what told in the end."

Minella Indo: led at the Elbow in the Grand National Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com)

When asked if he dared to dream of victory after the last, Maloney said: "For sure. When he was in front coming around the bend we thought this could happen, but it wasn't to be. We have no complaints. He was unreal."

Having missed his intended engagement at Cheltenham, this was Minella Indo's first run since mid-December and, amazingly, the second, third and fourth were all set to run in the Cross Country Chase before it was called off.

Three-time Cheltenham Festival winner Delta Work went one better than his third-place finish in 2022 under Jack Kennedy, while Galvin stuck to his task admirably to be beaten eight and a half lengths into fourth under Sam Ewing.

Both are trained by three-time National winner Gordon Elliott, and he was naturally proud of their efforts. He said: "Delta Work had a cut on his hind leg, but he's absolutely 100 per cent fine. He ran a brilliant race and Jack gave him a brilliant ride. It's that man again, Willie Mullins! He's a thorn in my side!

"I'm just so proud of the horses and for me it's the greatest race in the world. The winner was exceptional."

