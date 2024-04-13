'He's riding in a different zone' - Paul Townend's big-race treble equals 94-year record

As if his astonishing season could not get any more remarkable, Paul Townend matched a feat not achieved for 94 years when landing the Randox Grand National on I Am Maximus.

In 1930 Tommy Cullinan won at Aintree on Shaun Goilin, completing a big-race treble that took in the Champion Hurdle on Brown Tony and the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Easter Hero.

That was a unique feat until the one-time Flat apprentice from County Cork, a six-time Irish champion jump jockey, embarked on a spring campaign which has been stellar, even by his own high standards.

He won the Champion Hurdle on State Man and landed his fourth victory in the Gold Cup on Galopin Des Champs three days later.

Townend, 33, was overjoyed to complete the clean sweep when breaking his Grand National duck on I Am Maximus . "It's a unique race," said the jockey, whose best previous National result was third last year on Gaillard Du Mesnil.

"It's the one kids grow up watching and I'm just so fortunate to ride Gold Cup winners and Grand National winners. It's surreal. I'm living through my childhood dream being a jockey and to be part of these things, never mind winning them."

Asked whether a string of big-race mounts put pressure on him, he said: "You'd rather have the pressure than have no chance!"

Willie Mullins paid tribute to the jockey's fine spring form and said: "Paul is riding so well at the moment. He's riding with such confidence and when a jockey, like any sports person, has that big C – confidence – things just happen for you.

"You make them happen too but the ball bounces the right way. Paul just sees things other jockeys are not seeing at the moment. He's riding in a different zone.

"Paul was super on him because the horse wasn't giving him a lot of help a lot of the way round. But we saw last year in the Irish Grand National, he has supreme confidence in the horse that he always had that bit in the tank."

