'It's going to be hard to get off this high' - David Maxwell dreaming of Aintree return following Grand National sixth

David Maxwell may still be on a high from his first ride in the Grand National but he is already plotting a return trip to Aintree following Ain't That A Shame's sixth-place finish on Saturday.

The amateur jockey, who purchased his National ride from Robcour just weeks before the showpiece event, enjoyed a perfect spin on the ten-year-old to edge out Meetingofthewaters for sixth behind runaway winner I Am Maximus.

"It was amazing," Maxwell said. "He travelled the whole way and jumped brilliantly. The only moment of worry was on the second circuit after the Canal Turn when I was getting cocky and thought I could see a stride. I went, 'One, two', and he added in a third and we clouted it. I just whispered in his ear, 'Sorry about that lad, I won't do that again', and the rest was smooth sailing."

Maxwell is well acquainted with the famous fences, having competed in the Foxhunters' Chase several times, including when finishing second on Cat Tiger in 2022, but he found his first National appearance to be an entirely different experience.

"I found it was actually a much nicer race to ride in," he said. "The jockeys did a great job of pace and space – they didn't go mad and there was a good spread across the track. In the Foxhunters' they tend to go damn quick and there's less discipline about going in a straight line, plus you always feel slightly like you're playing Russian Roulette as you could just get any fence wrong.

The field head for home in the Grand National Credit: Grossick Racing

"The build-up is insane and the scale of interest in the race is quite extraordinary – I hadn't properly appreciated it until now. I've had text messages from about 50 per cent of people in my phonebook, and most of them don't even like racing all that much.

"A friend has only a passing interest in the sport and he was saying what a wonderful spectacle it was, and that's a sign we got the race right. Nobody wants to see horses get hurt, and 21 finishers and no fallers was the best advert for racing.

"The BHA did a good job with the changes, including moving the start closer to the first fence and taking away the parade. The reduction of the field size was a good idea too, though they could probably up it by another couple, but overall they were positive steps."

Maxwell is already set on returning next year but is more immediately focused on riding out his claim, with the 45-year-old just two wins away from the 75-winner mark.

"I think that sixth in the National should count as a win for my claim – it feels like a winner to me!" he said. "I never thought I'd be nearing a milestone like that, but I've probably spent a bit more money riding out than most jockeys have – I wouldn't like to calculate it at any rate.

"The Becher, Thyestes and Grand National is the plan for Ain't That A Shame next season. It's going to be hard to get off this high, but when you come off the drugs you've got to at least have the promise of more in the future, so I'm 100 per cent aiming for the race next year."

