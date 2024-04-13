Christian Williams 'very proud' of 'wonderful' Kitty's Light after he leads home British Grand National team

Kitty's Light could not provide Christian Williams with a hugely emotional Grand National win, but the trainer was filled with pride after his stable star's gallant fifth-place finish at Aintree.

Last year's Scottish Grand National and bet365 Gold Cup hero was still in contention after jumping the final fence, and was the first British-trained runner home, some ten and a quarter lengths behind brilliant winner I Am Maximus.

Williams and his family, including daughters Tilly and Betsy, who is having ongoing treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, were at the Merseyside track, and were thrilled with the eight-year-old's performance.

The trainer said: "It was wonderful to watch and we're very proud. A long way out he was travelling sweetly and jumping well. I was trying to be calm, but I was getting quite excited. He's a wonderful horse and we're very lucky to have him.

"They [Tilly and Betsy] were great. I didn't actually watch it with them, I watched it in the parade ring, but we all ran over to see him after the race. It was great to get to him and have a few pictures – he was pleased to see us."

Despite his fine effort in defeat, a return to Aintree for the race next year is far from certain for Kitty's Light.

Kitty's Light (second right) comes home in fifth as Minella Indo leads after the last in the National Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Williams added: "He might struggle to get in off the ratings. It's tricky now – do we run him in the Scottish Nationals and bet365 Gold Cups he's capable of winning, or come back to the Grand National, where he might finish fourth, fifth or sixth?"

Owned by Richard Bedford and All Stars Sports Racing, Kitty's Light was a third ride in the Grand National for Jack Tudor, who was also proud of how his mount performed.

"He ran an unbelievable race and jumped really well," he said. "It was great fun. There were no hard-luck stories, he just wasn't quite good enough to win."

Last year's winner Corach Rambler unseated Derek Fox at the first fence before galloping on and falling at the second when loose, but was reported to be fine afterwards.

Trainer Lucinda Russell said: "It's nearly as exciting to get him home safe. He overjumped the first, and I was very scared at the second, as he almost got knocked in mid-air, but he was fine. There's no frustration, just relief.

“I don’t think I can go through that again. I will have to speak to the owners as to what we will do next season.”

