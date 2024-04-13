Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
16:00 Aintree
premium

A spectacular sight and a great Grand National - this was the race we wanted, needed and deserved

Paul Townend celebrates winning the 2024 Grand National on joint-favourite I Am Maximus
Paul Townend celebrates Grand National glory on I Am MaximusCredit: Michael Steele (Getty Images)
Play32 ran
16:00 Aintree4m 2½f Chase, Grade 3 Handicap
Distance: 4m 2½fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    5I Am Maximus
    fav7/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    11Delta Work
    28/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Minella Indo
    28/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    13Galvin
    40/1

This time the heart is not heavy but filled with delight. 

Twelve months on from leaving Liverpool with feelings of sadness, anger and anxiety, there is now a spring in the step and a sense of pride. Here was the race we wanted, needed and deserved. What we got this day at Aintree was a spectacular sight and timely evidence of the remarkable relationship that exists between humans and horses. What a pleasure it is to write about a genuinely great Grand National.

This piece has already been heavy on superlatives, but more are coming. Paul Townend was sublime on his way to securing a first success in the most coveted of all prizes, one that was claimed in no small part thanks to the masterful work of Willie Mullins, a colossus of his sport and now odds-on to emulate Vincent O'Brien by winning the British jumps trainers' championship from Ireland. They have combined for a mesmerising number of magical victories, yet there is nothing more precious than winning the Grand National. To do that with a thoroughbred blessed with the brilliance of I Am Maximus made this all the sweeter.

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer

Published on 13 April 2024inReports

Last updated 19:30, 13 April 2024

iconCopy
