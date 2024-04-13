A spectacular sight and a great Grand National - this was the race we wanted, needed and deserved
- 1st5I Am Maximusfav7/1
- 2nd11Delta Work28/1
- 3rd6Minella Indo28/1
- 4th13Galvin40/1
This time the heart is not heavy but filled with delight.
Twelve months on from leaving Liverpool with feelings of sadness, anger and anxiety, there is now a spring in the step and a sense of pride. Here was the race we wanted, needed and deserved. What we got this day at Aintree was a spectacular sight and timely evidence of the remarkable relationship that exists between humans and horses. What a pleasure it is to write about a genuinely great Grand National.
This piece has already been heavy on superlatives, but more are coming. Paul Townend was sublime on his way to securing a first success in the most coveted of all prizes, one that was claimed in no small part thanks to the masterful work of Willie Mullins, a colossus of his sport and now odds-on to emulate Vincent O'Brien by winning the British jumps trainers' championship from Ireland. They have combined for a mesmerising number of magical victories, yet there is nothing more precious than winning the Grand National. To do that with a thoroughbred blessed with the brilliance of I Am Maximus made this all the sweeter.
Published on 13 April 2024inReports
Last updated 19:30, 13 April 2024
