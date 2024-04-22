Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
16:15 Ffos LasHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
16:15 Ffos LasHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Grand National festival
premium

'They had no chance and kept others out' - Davy Russell believes qualifying races for the Grand National should be introduced

Davy Russell
Davy Russell: "Qualification races would make more of our staying chases competitive"Credit: Patrick McCann

Davy Russell thinks it is time to turf out the dead wood from the Grand National, with the two-time winner of the world's most famous jumps race on the legendary Tiger Roll in favour of a qualification process being introduced.

Much has been said and written about the current state of the Grand National since I Am Maximus gave Willie Mullins a second victory last Saturday week, and the views of Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy made Russell's ears prick.

Kealy said there were too many horses in this year's Grand National who arrived completely out of form with the sole purpose of keeping other, better-handicapped horses out of the race, pointing out blatant non-stayers and others with a string of letters next to their names.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 22 April 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 16:00, 22 April 2024

iconCopy
more inGrand National festival
more inGrand National festival