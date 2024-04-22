'They had no chance and kept others out' - Davy Russell believes qualifying races for the Grand National should be introduced

Davy Russell thinks it is time to turf out the dead wood from the Grand National, with the two-time winner of the world's most famous jumps race on the legendary Tiger Roll in favour of a qualification process being introduced.

Much has been said and written about the current state of the Grand National since I Am Maximus gave Willie Mullins a second victory last Saturday week, and the views of Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy made Russell's ears prick.

Kealy said there were too many horses in this year's Grand National who arrived completely out of form with the sole purpose of keeping other, better-handicapped horses out of the race, pointing out blatant non-stayers and others with a string of letters next to their names.