'Corach Rambler saved us over £5 million' - bookies relieved despite joint-favourite I Am Maximus's triumph

Bookmakers breathed a sigh of relief after I Am Maximus's Grand National win, despite the brilliant winner being joint-favourite.

The eight-year-old stormed to victory by seven and a half lengths under Paul Townend as 7-1 market leader alongside his well-backed fellow JP McManus-owned companion Limerick Lace, who finished out of the places in tenth. I Am Maximus became the third favourite to win the Grand National in the last five runnings and the second in succession.

Although one firm said I Am Maximus was an "incredibly popular" winner, other bookmakers escaped major damage with a host of other leading contenders finishing out of the places.

Sky Bet spokesman Michael Shinners said: "Despite the fact it was a Willie Mullins and Paul Townend victory, the result was a fair one. There were a number of horses who were particularly popular with us, including Mr Incredible, Noble Yeats and Coko Beach.

"With all these horses finishing out of the first six it meant, despite the favourite winning for the second consecutive year, we came out of the race relatively unscathed."

Coral's David Stevens said: "While I Am Maximus had plenty of supporters, he was one of many runners to prove popular on this unique occasion. We've no complaints about the result."

However, the winner proved significant for Ladbrokes, whose spokeswoman Nicola McGeady said: "Punters enjoyed an exciting Grand National this year, but I Am Maximus lived up to his favourite tag. He was incredibly popular in shops and online before winning the Grand National in brilliant fashion."

I Am Maximus: "He was incredibly popular in shops and online" Credit: Michael Steele

The first fence unseating of last year's winner Corach Rambler, who was reported to be fine afterwards, had a big impact on the outcome for Paddy Power.

Their spokesman Paul Binfield said: "Corach Rambler saved us over £5 million and, despite the winner being backed early doors and going off joint-favourite, he became a better result as the day went on. The bookies have enjoyed a decent result."

However, the total of bets matched on the win market on the Betfair Exchange was down compared with last year. Their spokesman Barry Orr said: "The reduction in field size and the late non-runners were some contributing factors to a drop in matched volumes on the Betfair Exchange. There was nearly £7 million matched in the win market compared to last year’s total of £8.9 million.’’

