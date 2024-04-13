Authorized hits the headlines as I Am Maximus doubles the joy for Ron Huggins

Ron Huggins, owner of one of the most popular Flat racers in recent times, now has a hand in another horse that has entered the public imagination.

It is from the brilliant stayer of the mid-90s, Gold Cup and multiple Group winner Double Trigger, that Huggins is best known, having bought the Mark Johnston runner for 7,200 Irish punts.

With an old friend, George Tiney, Huggins was also involved in breeding for many years and the Randox Grand National winner I Am Maximus has helped him to hit the big time.

Last year’s Irish National hero has become his sire Authorized’s third winner in Britain’s most famous race, joining the incredible dual winner Tiger Roll on the honours board.

Double Trigger was a brilliant stayer in the Ron Huggins silks Credit: Edward Whitaker

He was bred out of a Poliglote mare, Polysheba, who won on the Flat over a mile in France for Andre Fabre and the Wertheimer family and is out of a sibling of the mighty Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Unbridled.

When Polysheba was 11 and had produced a few foals, Huggins bought her from the sales at Osarus for just €7,500.

I Am Maximus is the third that the pair bred out of her and he appeared only once in the ring in public, being picked up for €26,000 by Hubert Barbe’s Horse Racing Advisory at Arqana as a yearling.

Polysheba has three other younger known foals. Unbridled Light was disappointing in a few starts in the green and red Huggins silks while her Hunter’s Light brother, Non Essential, ran once for Clive Boultbee-Brooks. Gary Moore and Steve Packham own I Am Maximus’s €110,000 full-brother All Authorized, who has been a bit disappointing since winning on his debut in a bumper at Fontwell a year ago.

Authorized, the 2007 Derby winner, was standing at Haras du Logis in France when I Am Maximus was conceived. After a few seasons in Turkey, the 20-year-old was brought back to Europe just before Christmas and is standing at a private fee at Capital Stud in County Kilkenny.

