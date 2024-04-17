Bookmakers report Grand National turnover as 'flat' compared with last year

Independent bookmakers reported turnover on this year's Grand National to have been generally on a par with 2023, but betting on British racing's most-watched race remains down in betting shops compared to where it was before the Covid pandemic.

Greg Knight, managing director of Jennings Bet, and fellow independent bookmaker Howard Chisholm, both described betting on Saturday's race as "flat" when comparing it to the previous year but Knight said while retail betting had generally recovered to where it was before the pandemic, the National is lagging behind.

"Saturday's result for us was worse than last year but turnover on the race was in line with last year," said Knight, who has 150 betting shops. "It remains by far and away the biggest betting race of the year but, compared to before the pandemic, turnover on the National remains down.