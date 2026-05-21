One Royal Ascot race has been turned upside-down by big changes to two-year-old programme - this is what it means for punters

Like all great ideas, it started in the pub. As we consolidated the work from a team strategy day, watching bits of Punchestown over some refreshing cold drinks, colleague Richard Russell turned to me and said: "I've got a Form Hacker idea for you in a few weeks. You should have a look at what difference the BHA starting the six-furlong races for two-year-olds three weeks earlier has made."

It is unlikely to be a conversation heard before within the walls of The Thirsty Bear. But this is why we get together. Russell spent 15 years as a race planner for the BHA, so he has a nose for things that may move the dial, while I can rarely resist picking at the cause and effect of decisions taken one step removed from the racecourse.

The background can be traced to a BHA release in December, which had half-a-dozen changes to the juvenile programme for 2026. By far the most eye-catching was the plan to start 6f races three weeks earlier.