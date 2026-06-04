Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 UttoxeterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 UttoxeterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionThe Form Hacker
premium

Epsom's quirks laid bare - and they point to a well-drawn, last-time-out winner with lots going for him

Keith Melrose tackles Epsom and has a couple of angles to help you find winners this weekend

author image
Betting editor

We, the betting public, are just coming off the latest round of one of our favourite pastimes: York-bashing. None of the right-thinking among us would criticise the standard of racing there, which is always excellent, but the place attracts more than its share of frustration at certain results and performances that rip up all reasonable expectations. 

See the weekend before last. More often than not on the straight course, low-drawn horses prevail and the action tends to congregate on the far side, as it did in the big sprint handicap. Partisan Hero did a solo from stall 20 and won.

I reckon a large part of the frustration with York is because the hazards are invisible. To the naked eye, York should be as true as a bowling green, but it behaves like a green at Augusta. In contrast, Epsom, which will host the Oaks and the Derby in the coming days, gets something of a pass because it lays out its quirks for all to see.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inThe Form Hacker

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Form Hacker
more inThe Form Hacker