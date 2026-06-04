Epsom's quirks laid bare - and they point to a well-drawn, last-time-out winner with lots going for him

We, the betting public, are just coming off the latest round of one of our favourite pastimes: York-bashing. None of the right-thinking among us would criticise the standard of racing there, which is always excellent, but the place attracts more than its share of frustration at certain results and performances that rip up all reasonable expectations.

See the weekend before last. More often than not on the straight course, low-drawn horses prevail and the action tends to congregate on the far side, as it did in the big sprint handicap. Partisan Hero did a solo from stall 20 and won.

I reckon a large part of the frustration with York is because the hazards are invisible. To the naked eye, York should be as true as a bowling green, but it behaves like a green at Augusta. In contrast, Epsom, which will host the Oaks and the Derby in the coming days, gets something of a pass because it lays out its quirks for all to see.