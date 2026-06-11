The top ten betting opportunities at Royal Ascot next week - including a very unpopular opinion

One of the reasons it can be difficult to drum up enthusiasm for Royal Ascot with fellow racing fans is because it is so hard to anticipate.

People were talking about Supremely West for March's Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival before Bonfire Night. To take a comparative example at Royal Ascot, the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes takes place in a week's time and we still don't have entries or even an ante-post market.

We cannot talk so easily about best bets for next week. What we can do is talk about the opportunities, which in a lot of cases do not change much from year to year. So here are the ten betting angles and events that are getting me excited for next week's meeting, ranked in reverse order because if you feel any suspense as we count down betting strategies, then you and I would get along just fine.