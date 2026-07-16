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The trainers having a brilliant 2026 and the ones who are just getting lucky - this data dive reveals the truth
Betting editor Keith Melrose examines the trainers whose stats are out of whack this year
This week and much of next is the Flat season's hydration break. It comes a little too late for Wimbledon, but just in time for those of us who like a holiday to dedicate a bit more attention to the Open Championship or the most important stages of the Tour de France.
It also marks the point of the season when my own focus will turn away from the biggest meetings. While the likes of Goodwood and York are a punting challenge no serious recreational bettor should resist, for all the sense some of the results make, they might as well be twinned with Hawkins, Indiana. Call me strange, but I get more of a punting kick out of the weekends headlined by the Shergar Cup and Great St Wilfrid.
For all those reasons, it is an opportune time to look at what has happened in 2026 and try to rationalise it for the second half of the year. Taking emphasis away from the major meetings also eases the temptation to tell stories, to which all of us are prone.
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Published on inThe Form Hacker
Last updated
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