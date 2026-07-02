Punters have been handed a goldmine this summer - and they have the BHA handicappers to thank

If you have ever taken an interest in the stories of advantage players, through outlets such as the excellent Risk of Ruin podcast, you may have sensed that the law of unintended consequences can be the greatest ally of a punter looking for an edge.

Advantage players are defined as people who find a mathematical discrepancy and hammer it until they are forcibly stopped. Most of their stories include at least one instance of discovering an unwittingly created structural bias in their favour and then going to extreme lengths – international travel, hundreds of hours of experimenting at home, even pioneering wearable tech in the 1960s – to make the most of it.

Few of us will get to that stage, but there is both deep satisfaction and profit in finding these opportunities in everyday sports betting. For a recent example, you may have clocked the high number of draws in the last round of group fixtures at the World Cup. With eight of the 12 third-placed teams getting through to the knockout stages, this was not especially hard to foresee.