Go Racing this April: Nationals galore, the Flat moves up a gear and a great offer for Ireland's first Good Friday raceday

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Aintree's Grand National meeting is arguably the sport's headline event, not just of April but the whole year. It draws millions of eyeballs from all around the world but it is not the only show in town – there is plenty else on offer across Britain and Ireland.

Be it other big jumps meetings, some early Flat pointers as the all-weather season culminates and the turf horses gear up for the start of the Classics next month, there are intriguing fixtures to cater for all interests.

Wherever you're planning to go racing, we've got all the information you need – including unique racedays and special ticket offers – to make the most of your trip.

April racing highlights in Britain and Ireland

England

North

GRAND NATIONAL MEETING, AINTREE: The final major spring festival of the British season, featuring a wonderful 11 Grade 1s, and culminating in the most watched horse race in the world. There is no race like the Grand National, it is called the "ultimate test" for a reason, and the atmosphere on Merseyside is one of the best you'll find on a racecourse. There's a reason days two and three are already sold out! Tickets still remain for day one, which features four Grade 1s – culminating in the Aintree Hurdle – and the Foxhunters' over the famous National fences. Thursday, April 9 (Tickets), Friday, April 10 (SOLD OUT) & Saturday, April 11 (SOLD OUT)

Nick Rockett (near side) jumps the second-last on his way to winning the Grand National Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos.com)

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY, NEWCASTLE: The all-weather season culminates on Good Friday with a championship card at Newcastle, anointing this season's champions at trips ranging from six furlongs to over two miles. With over £1 million in prize-money, it is the richest all-weather raceday in Europe. Friday, April 3 (Tickets)

South

THE CRAVEN MEETING, NEWMARKET: The Craven meeting is one of the great signifiers of the switch from jumps to Flat, with the first visit of the season to Flat racing's HQ coming after the Grand National. The second two days of the three-day meeting feature high-quality racing with the Feilden, Earl of Sefton, Nell Gwyn and Abernant Stakes all key trials and building to the meeting's biggest trial and day-three highlight, the Craven, which is Britain's premier prep race for next month's 2,000 Guineas over the same course and distance. Tuesday, April 14 (Tickets), Wednesday, April 15 (Tickets) & Thursday, April 16 (Tickets)

THE APRIL MEETING, CHELTENHAM: The final meeting of the season at Cheltenham and one final chance for success on the sport's greatest stage. The Matt Hampson Foundation Silver Trophy Handicap Chase is the feature on day one, while day two is a fillies and mares-only card featuring some big series finals. Wednesday, April 15 (Tickets) & Thursday, April 16 (Tickets)

SPRING TRIALS DAY, NEWBURY: The Greenham and Fred Darling are key trials for the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas respectively, while the John Porter has often been used as a launch pad to big middle-distance targets at the Derby meeting and Royal Ascot. Saturday, April 18 (Tickets)

DERBY TRIAL DAY, EPSOM: Epsom's only meeting prior to the Derby festival, the Blue Riband Trial is a win-and-you're-in for the season's premier Classic. That said, you have to go back to 1939 for the last time a horse did the double. John Gosden won this with his subsequent dual Champion Stakes, Prix Ganay and Coronation Cup winner Cracksman in 2017, so it has continued to throw up good horses. Tuesday, April 21 (Tickets)

FLAT SEASON OPENER/JUMP FINALE, SANDOWN: Whether you are a fan of the jumps or the Flat, Sandown's two-day meeting has something for you. The course's Flat season opener kicks off on the Friday with key races such as the Gordon Richards, bet365 Mile and Classic Trial, while the following day the curtain comes down on the jumps season. The Grade 1 Celebration Chase and bet365 Gold Cup headline the action on the track, while the champion trainer, jockey, owner and conditional titles are awarded off the track. It is British jumps racing's last hurrah. Friday, April 24 (Tickets) & Saturday, April 25 (Tickets)

Ireland

Haiti Couleurs winning last year's Irish Grand National Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

EASTER FESTIVAL, FAIRYHOUSE: Fairyhouse's three-day Easter festival kicks off on the Saturday with style day. Sunday is family day featuring two Grade 1s, the WillowWarm Gold Cup and Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle, and it all culminates on Easter Monday with the BoyleSports Irish Grand National, a race won in recent years by I Am Maximus and Haiti Couleurs. Saturday, April 4 (Tickets), Sunday, April 5 (Tickets) & Monday, April 6 (Tickets)

CLASSIC TRIALS DAY, LEOPARDSTOWN: One of the ultimate trials day in that it hosts trials for the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas as well as the Ballysax, which is a key trial for the Derby. Harzand, in 2016, was the last horse to do the double, but last year's winner Delacroix went on to win the Irish Champion Stakes back at Leopardstown later that season. Sunday, April 12 (Tickets)

PUNCHESTOWN FESTIVAL, PUNCHESTOWN: The five-day spectacular, which closes the Irish jumps season, runs over the last three days of April when it features eight Grade 1s (with another four over the final two days in May). The Champion Chase headlines day one, with the Punchestown Gold Cup the star of the show on day two and the Champion Stayers' Hurdle the feature race on day three. Expect to see most of Ireland's Cheltenham Festival stars in action, as well as a number of British raiders. Tuesday, April 28 (Tickets), Wednesday, April 29 (Tickets) & Thursday, April 30 (Tickets)

Scotland

SCOTTISH GRAND NATIONAL MEETING, AYR: Scotland's greatest weekend of jumps racing features the Coral-sponsored Scottish Grand National and Scottish Champion Hurdle on an already sold out Saturday. Tickets are still available for the Friday, which is also ladies' day. Friday, April 17 (Tickets) & Saturday, April 18 (SOLD OUT)

Bargain hunt: this month's best offers for racing tickets

* The Curragh plays host to Ireland's first ever Good Friday raceday on April 3 with free entry for all, courtesy of the Curragh on-course bookmakers. Easter treats and activities for children are promised.

* Hereford's Easter family fun day takes place on Easter Monday (April 6) with a special family-of-four bundle offer: £49 gets you admission for two adults and two children, as well as two drinks (beers, wines or softs), two ice creams and two race programmes.

Nottingham hosts a dog-friendly raceday on April 26 Credit: Getty Images

* Nottinghamshire Oaks day on April 26 is just £10 entry and a 'four-legged friend' raceday with a dog-friendly atmosphere promised. There will be competitions for the dogs, with categories for fabulous fella, loveliest lady young handler, best-turned-out dog and owner, best rescue and crowd favourite, which you suspect will be won by the dog who most charmingly utterly disobeys whatever it is they are meant to be doing!

* Want to go to the star-studded Punchestown festival (April 28-May 2) but you're not sure which day? Punchestown's festival flexi ticket grants access on any one day of the ticket holder's choosing. Perfect for the racing fan unsure of which race Willie Mullins is going to run your favourite horse in.

Racecourses with special ticket offers and themed racedays in May can send details to goracing@racingpost.com

Out of the ordinary: five eye-catching events

LAMBOURN OPEN DAY: Cheltenham Festival winners Nicky Henderson and Jamie Snowden and Flat powerhouses, such as Charlie Hills and Archie Watson, are among 21 trainers in Lambourn throwing open their doors to show the inner workings of racing yards. Current and former champions will parade, there will be a schooling demonstration, Sir AP McCoy will take part in celebrity showjumping and all manner of other entertainment will be put on along with a silent auction. Tickets cost £15 with children under 12 getting in for free. Lambourn, Friday April 3 (Tickets)

GOLD CUP & FAMILY DAY: Day two of Fairyhouse's Easter Festival is also family day, with Grade 1 action on the track and a whole host of fun off it. From magicians and puppet shows to face painters, a petting farm and a special guest appearance from the Easter Bunny. It's the best of all worlds. Fairyhouse, Sunday April 5 (Tickets)

GRAND NATIONAL PARTY: Bang up for the National and wanting to go racing but disappointed it's sold out? Why not consider Chepstow or Newcastle's Grand National party day, with a jumps meeting, live music, and all the action from Aintree on the big screens? Newcastle (Tickets) & Chepstow (Tickets), Saturday April 11

Jonquil beats Rashabar in the Greenham at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker

SPRING TRIALS & CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL: Whether you're wild about racing or daft about craft, Newbury's two-day Dubai Duty Free-sponsored Trials meeting is also doubling up as a craft beer festival. High-quality racing combined with over 30 craft ales and ciders, if you love racing and beer this is the event for you. Newbury, Friday April 17 (Tickets) & Saturday April 18 (Tickets)

PEAKY BLINDERS THEMED DAY: Fontwell is hosting the "ultimate lads day out" with its Friday evening fixture on April 24 advertised as a gentlemen's day with a Peaky Blinders twist. A best-dressed competition and live music feature. Fontwell, Friday April 24 (Tickets)

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