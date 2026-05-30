Go Racing this June: Royal Ascot, the Derby and Irish Derby star in a feast of top action

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June begins with arguably the most important race of the entire Flat season, the Derby.

And that is not all, the Flat treats come thick and fast as the month goes on with Royal Ascot arguably the highlight of the sport's summer social calendar.

Wherever you are planning to go racing, we've got all the information you need – including unique racedays and special ticket offers – to make the most of your trip.

June racing highlights in Britain and Ireland

England

North

NORTHUMBERLAND PLATE FESTIVAL, NEWCASTLE: Newcastle's three-day Northumberland Plate Festival is the track's summer highlight and the £150,000 Northumberland Plate is the feature race on the Saturday. The Seaton Delaval Handicap is the big race on day one, while the Gosforth Park Cup takes centre stage on the Friday. Thursday, June 25 – Saturday, June 27 (Tickets )

Spirit Mixer won last year's Northumberland Plate Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

SUMMER MUSIC SATURDAY, YORK: June 27 is a big day for racing in the north with the Northumberland Plate joined by the Group 3 Criterion Stakes at York. The after-racing entertainment has UK chart-topper Becky Hill as the headline act. Saturday, June 27 (Tickets )

South

THE DERBY FESTIVAL, EPSOM: A race so significant it is responsible for establishing the breeding industry, the Betfred Derby – with its £2 million prize fund – is historically the premier race of the entire Flat season. On the same day, over the same course and distance but for older horses, is the £1m Coolmore Coronation Cup and a day earlier on the Friday it all kicks off with the fillies' Classic, the Betfred Oaks. Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6 (Tickets )

FAMILY RACE DAY, GOODWOOD: Goodwood's family race day may feature a free fairground and family entertainment, but it also features high-class action with the Listed Tapster Stakes, won by the likes of Sea Moon, Frankel's brother Noble Mission, Trueshan, Hukum and Hamish. Sunday, June 7 (Tickets )

GENTLEMAN'S DAY, SANDOWN: The card that launched Battaash to superstardom when he won the Scurry Stakes, Sandown is the final stop for many before the royal meeting. Saturday, June 13 (Tickets)

Royal Ascot is one of the premier events of the British sporting calendar Credit: Edward Whitaker

ROYAL ASCOT, ASCOT: The greatest five days in Flat racing anywhere on the globe, nothing in the sport matches Royal Ascot for pageantry, occasion, tradition – and top class racing. It has everything from the royal family to the very best thoroughbreds from around the world and is a social and racing event not to be missed. Tuesday, June 16 – Saturday, June 20 (Tickets )

Ireland

IRISH STALLION FARMS EBF GOWRAN CLASSIC, GOWRAN: Gowran's richest raceday of the year, headlined by the €200,000 Gowran Classic, is on the June Bank Holiday in Ireland, with the Irish National Pitch Bookmakers Association sponsoring free entry. Monday, June 1 (Tickets )

Lambourn completed the Epsom and Curragh Derby double last year Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

DUBAI DUTY FREE IRISH DERBY, CURRAGH: The Irish Derby is the star event at the culmination of a brilliant three days racing at the Curragh, with the Group 1 Pretty Polly the highlight of a strong Saturday card, The party kicks off on the Friday evening with the Corinthian Challenge. Friday, June 26 – Sunday, June 28 (Tickets )

June racing fixtures in Britain and Ireland

Bargain hunt: this month's best offers for racing tickets

* Thanks to the Irish National Pitch Bookmakers Association Gowran's June Bank Holiday racecard (June 1), complete with live music after racing, is free entry .

* Talking of freebies, it doesn't get much better as a bargain than The Hill on Derby day. Be at the sport's most prestigious race for FREE! DerbyFest will run both the Friday (June 5) and Saturday (June 6), with live acts, the famous funfair and trackside viewing for two of the year's five Classics.

DerbyFest: The Hill on Oaks and Derby day is free Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

* The first two of five Bulmers Live at Leopardstown nights "blending top-class racing, music and Irish fun" fall in June (11 & 18), with early bird offers starting at €25 .

* Want to be at Royal Ascot for just £37 , with no formal dress code and the option to bring your own picnic? Then look no further than the Windsor enclosure situated on the infield. Tickets on the Tuesday, which features three Group 1s, and the Wednesday come in at that price, while the Thursday costs £47 and the Friday costs £42. The Saturday is already sold out!

Racecourses with special ticket offers and themed racedays in June can send details to goracing@racingpost.com

Out of the ordinary: five eye-catching events

GOODWOOD'S THREE FRIDAY NIGHTS: Over three consecutive Friday nights – June 5, 12 and 19 – Goodwood hosts evenings of racing and music , with Sub Focus, Riordan and DJ Luck & MC Neat headlining the respective nights.

ROYAL ASCOT... BUT AT CHELTENHAM?: Want to enjoy the delights of Royal Ascot with others, but you're more of a jumps fan? Then why not head to Cheltenham for their first ever Royal Ascot parade ring picnic ? Watch the Thursday of the royal meeting (June 18), featuring the Ascot Gold Cup, live on the parade ring big screen from the home of the sport's other Gold Cup?

You can watch the Ascot Gold Cup from the Cheltenham parade ring Credit: Patrick McCann

SUMMER REWIND: Newmarket's July course is one of the prettiest places to watch horseracing in Britain and on Saturday, June 20 it will host the summer rewind, "where nostalgia meets non-stop fun" . The nineties and noughties-themed event will have a different look and feel to a typical day at the races.

MONDAY NIGHTS AT WINDSOR: Every Monday evening at Windsor is themed this month , from Ibiza rewind (June 1), to Irish night (June 8), Ronnie Scott's jazz club (June 15), Pimms and Prosecco (June 22) and an evening with Queen (June 29) – there is sure to be something for everyone.

THINK PARROTS: If you're in the mood for something completely different, what about Kempton's 'THINK PARROTS' event on Sunday, June 7? It's a full day dedicated to the personality of parrots with expert advice, engaging talks, and inspiring experiences. "Think Parrots 2026 brings the Parrot community together for a truly memorable celebration". Squawk.

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