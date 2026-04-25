Go Racing this May: it's Guineas galore at Newmarket and the Curragh plus Epsom clues at big midweek meetings as the Flat takes off

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May begins with a bang courtesy of the Guineas festival at Newmarket and the Flat treats come thick and fast as the month goes on.

There will be Epsom Classic clues at big midweek meetings at Chester and York, plus the Lockinge at Newbury and Irish Guineas weekend at the Curragh provide more Group 1 jewels. Don't forget the conclusion of the jumps too, with the Punchestown festival coming to a close and the Swinton Hurdle taking place at Haydock.

Wherever you are planning to go racing, we've got all the information you need – including unique racedays and special ticket offers – to make the most of your trip.

May racing highlights in Britain and Ireland

England

North

MAY MEETING, CHESTER: The unique track kicks off its season with its feature three-day fixture of the year, with the Chester Vase and Cheshire Oaks providing Classic clues on day one, the Dee and Ormonde Stakes featuring on ladies’ day and the Chester Cup headlining the final afternoon. Wednesday, May 6 – Friday, May 8 (Tickets )

SWINTON HURDLE, HAYDOCK: A rare raceday mixing codes with the £80,000 Swinton Hurdle one of three jumps races on a card that also features four Flat contests including the Listed Spring Trophy. Saturday, May 9 (Tickets )

DANTE MEETING, YORK: The Classic trials continue with the Musidora on day one and Dante on day two at York’s season-opening three-day meeting, which also features the Minster Stakes, Middleton Stakes and Yorkshire Cup. Wednesday, May 13 – Friday, May 15 (Tickets )

York's season begins with the three-day Dante meeting Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

TEMPLE STAKES, HAYDOCK: The sprinters take centre stage on this Saturday card at the Merseyside track with the Temple Stakes and three-year-old-only Sandy Lane Stakes both worth £165,000. Saturday, May 23 (Tickets )

HILARY NEEDLER, BEVERLEY: Billed as Very British Raceday, the popular Yorkshire track hosts one of its best cards with potential Royal Ascot pointers on offer in the Hilary Needler and Two Year Old Trophy for juveniles. Saturday, May 30 (Tickets )

South

GUINEAS WEEKEND, NEWMARKET: The Flat season proper gets under way in style on the Rowley Mile with the first two Classics. The 2,000 Guineas is the feature race on day two and the fillies-only 1,000 Guineas takes place on the final day of the three-day festival. Friday, May 1 – Sunday, May 3 (Tickets )

VICTORIA CUP, ASCOT: Straight-track heritage handicaps are a feature of Ascot’s Flat campaign and the first of the big-field contests, the Victoria Cup, headlines the Saturday card, with the 7f contest worth £100,000. Saturday, May 9 (Tickets )

CLASSIC TRIALS, LINGFIELD: Epsom Classic clues will be gleaned from Lingfield’s Oaks and Derby Trial on its feature Flat meeting on the turf track. Two of the last seven Derby winners ran in this trial. Saturday, May 9 (Tickets )

The Lockinge: Newbury's sole Group 1 on the Flat Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

LOCKINGE, NEWBURY: The Berkshire track hosts its sole Group 1 on ladies’ day – a race with an honour roll including Brigadier Gerard, Kris and Frankel since first run in 1958. The Carnarvon Stakes, Aston Park and London Gold Cup feature on a classy card. Saturday, May 16 (Tickets )

BRIGADIER GERARD, SANDOWN: One of the best evening meetings of the year takes place at the Esher track, where the Brigadier Gerard, Henry II Stakes, National Stakes and Heron Stakes feature on a card worth more than £330,000. Thursday, May 28 (Tickets )

Ireland

PUNCHESTOWN FESTIVAL, PUNCHESTOWN: There are four Grade 1s to enjoy on the final two days of the big meeting, including the Champion Hurdle, in which Lossiemouth is a long odds-on favourite, and the Mares Champion Hurdle. Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2 (Tickets )

SAVAL BEG, LEOPARDSTOWN: Subsequent Ascot Gold Cup winners Yeats, Fame And Glory, Order Of St George and Kyprios have won the feature Group 3 Saval Beg on this card on the way to victory for Aidan O’Brien at the royal meeting. Friday, May 15 (Tickets )

Field Of Gold: won the Irish 2,000 Guineas last year Credit: Caroline Norris

IRISH GUINEAS WEEKEND, CURRAGH: The Irish 2,000 Guineas and Irish 1,000 Guineas, featuring some of the finest three-year-old colts and fillies, take centre stage along with the Tattersalls Gold Cup across a stellar two days at the Curragh. A €50 weekend ticket for both days is on sale. Saturday, May 23 – Sunday, May 24 (Tickets )

May racing fixtures in Britain and Ireland

Bargain hunt: this month's best offers for racing tickets

* Gowran’s two evening meetings on May 5 and May 20 can be attended for just €11.50 (including handling fee) when booked online. The first fixture includes two Listed races in the Vintage Tipple Stakes and Victor McCalmont Stakes.

* Racegoers wishing to attend the entirety of the Dante meeting at York on May 13-May 15 can save money by purchasing a three-day County stand ticket for £102 (£40 per day early-bird price), grandstand and paddock for £62 (£25 per day) and clocktower enclosure for £22 (£10 per day).

* Bangor hosts its family fun day on May 16, with tickets starting at just £12.75 for adults in the course enclosure and £22.75 for the paddock enclosure. Kids go free, with lots of activities for children including inflatable fun zones, a climbing wall and arts and crafts.

Naas: Royal Ascot Trials day has a family funday theme Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

* Naas’s Royal Ascot Trials day on May 17 is also billed as family fun day, with two adults and their children able to attend for €25 when booked in advance , while early-bird general admission is €15. There will be a wide range of free entertainment for the kids plus more than €300,000 in prize-money on a card that features two Group 3s and two Listed races.

* Tickets are just £10 for Huntingdon’s RSA Syndicate evening meeting on May 19. The six-race card begins at 6pm with the final race scheduled for 8.30.

Racecourses with special ticket offers and themed racedays in June can send details to goracing@racingpost.com

Out of the ordinary: five eye-catching events

BUSY PERIOD: Regulars at Warwick can enjoy three meetings in the first nine days of May , kicking off with the rearranged hunter chase evening from Cheltenham on May 1. The track hosts its family fun day on the bank holiday on May 4 before the popular ladies’ night, including prizes to the best dressed lady, man and couple, on May 9.

Warwick: stages three meetings in the first nine days in May, including the rearranged hunter chase meeting from Cheltenham Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

SATURDAY FEVER: Doncaster’s Meadowhall Summer Saturday series – featuring seven Saturday fixtures through the Flat campaign – begins on May 2 with an evening meeting accompanied by pop hits from Daytime Disco, while the evening fixture on May 16 features music from drag act group Queenz after racing.

PEAKY BLINDERS: Sligo’s first meeting of the year on May 3 is billed as Peaky Blinders raceday , paying homage to the popular TV drama series, with a seven-race Flat card kicking off the campaign for the dual-purpose track.

ONE FOR THE LADIES: We are entering the time of year when the summer tracks host ladies’ days, and Nottingham has sold out its premier enclosure for its fixture on May 9. Bangor’s ladies’ day on May 23 features a 90s throwback set by Toby Anstis after racing and Kelso stages its ladies’ day on May 24.

ROMAN DAY: Chester’s meeting on May 30 celebrates the Roman history of the track , with a variety of free activities for children to enjoy including Roman stunt shows and gladiator bootcamps.

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