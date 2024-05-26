Irish Guineas both marked for export for the first time in 20 years as favourites get the job done

British success in Irish races – we haven't seen much of that for a while. Both the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh were won by visiting horses for the first time in 20 years. It hadn't been done since Attraction defeated Alexander Goldrun and Bachelor Duke somehow beat Azamour and Grey Swallow in the colts' race.

It means that, for the second time in three years, Aidan O'Brien has drawn a blank in the Guineas races across Britain, France and Ireland. Until 2022, he'd managed to win at least one of those for 11 seasons in a row. These days his rivals are getting more chances to kick the ball.

Richard Hannon is high on the list of those with reason to be grateful for this turn of events, having saddled the 1-2 in Saturday's Irish 2,000 Guineas with Rosallion and Haatem. That ended a blank run for him in Ireland that stretched back to June 2015, when Great Page won a Listed race at Naas.