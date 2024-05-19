Excuses abound for Lockinge flops - but how much should we trust them next time?
'The Big Clash' was how we billed Saturday's Lockinge and reasonably so, given the presence of two big names in Inspiral and Big Rock. But, horses being horses, such clashes don't often turn into a thrilling battle between the two obvious protagonists; somewhere out there is a punter who decided to lay both of them for a place and they deserve our congratulations.
What went wrong? "Needed the run" was the confidently expressed view of John Gosden in relation to Inspiral and it's easy enough to accept. Older horses get canny about home work. Also, this is the first season the five-year-old has been taken to the races before the month of June.
Still, it doesn't feel like the whole story. A slow starter who needs to be settled through the first half of a race, Inspiral is particularly vulnerable to the pace-setter who everyone else ignores.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Favourite-backers take another soaking as Longchamp follows Newmarket in providing Classic shocks
- Drama-packed pair of Newmarket Classics had it all, even if the winners were tricky to find
- Riding for Willie Mullins a rare privilege - but Danny Mullins deserves plenty of kudos
- What punters must learn from the Ayr action: this Willie Mullins character can train a bit
- Is the Grand National becoming predictable after consecutive favourites win for first time in 130 years?
- Favourite-backers take another soaking as Longchamp follows Newmarket in providing Classic shocks
- Drama-packed pair of Newmarket Classics had it all, even if the winners were tricky to find
- Riding for Willie Mullins a rare privilege - but Danny Mullins deserves plenty of kudos
- What punters must learn from the Ayr action: this Willie Mullins character can train a bit
- Is the Grand National becoming predictable after consecutive favourites win for first time in 130 years?