What punters must learn from the Ayr action: this Willie Mullins character can train a bit
I tend to think of the betting market as something that gets sharper and better informed every year, an intimidating foe, really hard to beat. But perhaps that's baloney, considering what a mess it made of Willie Mullins' horses at Ayr on Saturday.
Mullins is a trainer of favourites. He had five odds-on winners at the Cheltenham Festival and his horses were favourite for about half of all festival races whenever I looked at those markets through the winter. He wins everything these days and punters are not generally keen to go against him.
Except on Scottish National day, it turned out. The great man had runners in all seven races at Ayr but didn't have an outright favourite until the novice hurdle and the bumper at the end of the card. Well, he'd never had a winner at the track before, had he? It's one thing to mop up all the best races at Cheltenham and Aintree, but winning races in Scotland is tougher again. . .
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 21 April 2024inThe Cook Review
Last updated 18:35, 21 April 2024
- Is the Grand National becoming predictable after consecutive favourites win for first time in 130 years?
- Punters rocked by weird results and odds-on flops in build-up to Grand National weekend
- With winners at 33-1 and 16-1, the Flat season has the answer for those turned off by Cheltenham
- Have we found Willie Mullins' weak spot? Top trainer can't even manage a place on festival Thursday
- Troubled Nicky Henderson yard gets a much-needed boost after leanest February since 1997
- Is the Grand National becoming predictable after consecutive favourites win for first time in 130 years?
- Punters rocked by weird results and odds-on flops in build-up to Grand National weekend
- With winners at 33-1 and 16-1, the Flat season has the answer for those turned off by Cheltenham
- Have we found Willie Mullins' weak spot? Top trainer can't even manage a place on festival Thursday
- Troubled Nicky Henderson yard gets a much-needed boost after leanest February since 1997