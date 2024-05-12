Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race26 MINS
19:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race26 MINS
19:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Cook Review
premium

Favourite-backers take another soaking as Longchamp follows Newmarket in providing Classic shocks

Stormy weather delayed racing in Paris on Sunday and most punters took a soaking, whether they were muttering "Il pleut" to each other by the Longchamp paddock or watching from the comfort of home. 

The first two Classics of the French season were won by outsiders priced at 31-1 and 24-1, continuing the theme established at Newmarket the previous weekend, when the Guineas winners were returned at 16-1 and 28-1.

Another thread of continuity would be well-backed and previously unbeaten runners from mighty Ballydoyle who end up unplaced. This time it was Henry Longfellow, a five-length winner of the National Stakes when last seen and presumably supported by some of the same people who had lost on the head-scratchingly disappointing City Of Troy eight days earlier.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Chris CookRacing Writer of the Year

Published on 12 May 2024inThe Cook Review

Last updated 18:31, 12 May 2024

iconCopy
more inThe Cook Review
more inThe Cook Review