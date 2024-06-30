- More
Once the Ballydoyle runners asserted themselves in the Irish Derby the others were stuck in a tactical jail
A tricky puzzle for any racing fan with a spare five minutes is to watch a replay of Sunday's Irish Derby and consider what would have been the best way to ride the race if they were on any of the British-based horses who finished second, third and fourth.
It was a race that unfolded very nicely indeed for the winner, Los Angeles, who had the company of three stablemates at the front end for the first mile or so.
Ryan Moore had Los Angeles hard against the inside rail from an early stage. Anyone who wanted to keep him company was out of luck because another Aidan O'Brien-trained runner, The Euphrates, was alongside him for most of the way.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Cook Review
Last updated
- Inisherin perhaps the most visually impressive Group 1 winner of an action-packed Royal Ascot
- Wokingham could be in the cross-hairs for sprint king Clive Cox after last-to-first win by James's Delight
- How pleasing it was to see Tiber Flow bounce back from one of the most alarming sights seen on track this year
- The sexiest system in racing: punters will want Derby quotes for any Aidan O'Brien flop in the next Guineas
- Irish Guineas both marked for export for the first time in 20 years as favourites get the job done
- Inisherin perhaps the most visually impressive Group 1 winner of an action-packed Royal Ascot
- Wokingham could be in the cross-hairs for sprint king Clive Cox after last-to-first win by James's Delight
- How pleasing it was to see Tiber Flow bounce back from one of the most alarming sights seen on track this year
- The sexiest system in racing: punters will want Derby quotes for any Aidan O'Brien flop in the next Guineas
- Irish Guineas both marked for export for the first time in 20 years as favourites get the job done