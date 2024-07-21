Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:40 CartmelHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:40 CartmelHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Cook Review
premium

Being shoved aside and forced to improvise proves a blessing for You Got To Me

When it's dry ground at the Curragh, racing on the pace is not usually a bad idea and we can all think of front-runners there who just kept going. But Saturday's Irish Oaks didn't turn out like that at all, with the winner, runner-up and fourth having all been in the back half of the field as late as the three-furlong pole.

Rubies Are Red, who made a late charge into second place in the Lingfield Oaks Trial a couple of months ago, was a leading fancy for Epsom after that but reached the Curragh as a 40-1 shot to be sacrificed as a pacemaker. Her stablemate Port Fairy kept close tabs on her on Saturday but it looks like they overdid it, as they finished last and second-last.

This was one of those occasions when being forced to improvise proved a blessing. The plan for eventual winner You Got To Me had been to race prominently, as she had done when winning the Lingfield race, but she got shoved aside in the opening seconds as Rubies Are Red made a heedless dash for the front. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Racing Writer of the Year

Published on inThe Cook Review

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Cook Review
more inThe Cook Review