How pleasing it was to see Tiber Flow bounce back from one of the most alarming sights seen on track this year
One of the most alarming sights on a racecourse this year was Tiber Flow crashing out in the closing stages of the Duke of York Stakes last month, when he clipped heels while travelling at almost 40mph. He performed two complete rotations before coming to a standstill that day, so it was a source of real pleasure to see the five-year-old not just able to race again on Saturday but actually produce what might be a career-best performance to win the John of Gaunt Stakes.
He was held up in rear and there was still a lot of work to do with 300 yards to go at Haydock, at which point only the veteran Bless Him was behind him, but once Tiber Flow had found a route through the pack, he fairly motored. It was his first try at seven furlongs since his days as an entire in 2022, but it now looks like his best trip.
Witch Hunter, having been third in the Lockinge, went off market leader but faded into ninth. He wasn't the only disappointing favourite in Haydock's quality races, as Nunthorpe hero Live In The Dream also finished weakly in the Achilles Stakes, being beaten more than ten lengths into fifth.
