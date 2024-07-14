- More
There are brighter days ahead for beaten July Cup favourite Inisherin but River Tiber is one to worry about
Porta Fortuna aside, it wasn't a brilliant July meeting for horses trying to build on Royal Ascot success. Two June heroes finished unplaced in Saturday's July Cup and, while pre-race expectations had not been high for tenth-placed Khaadem, Inisherin's fifth place was a letdown for those who made him an 11-8 shot.
Still, he raced close to a strong pace and sustained his effort better than most of his rivals. He'd have been past Art Power and into fourth with another stride or two.
It looks like Inisherin ran a bit flat, which he was entitled to do as a young horse having his fourth run in a shade over two months, all but one of those outings at the highest level. It was his first start against older horses and he'll have more to offer in time.
